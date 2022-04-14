The "Europe CRISPR Gene Editing Market 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European CRISPR gene editing market was valued at $397.7 million in 2021 and will grow by 27.3% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the rising demand for better food and medical products, innovative advancement in gene therapy supported by the continued investments in healthcare, rising geriatric population and the increasing genomic and chronic diseases, and the development of rapid CRISPR-based POC tests amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe CRISPR Gene Editing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe CRISPR Gene Editing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Application, End User, and Country.

Based on Offering, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

CRISPR Products

Kits Enzymes

Vector-Based Cas9

DNA-Free Cas9

Databases Libraries

Design Tools

Antibodies

CRISPR Plasmid Vector

Other Products

CRISPR Services

gRNA Design Vector Construction

Cell Line Engineering

Microbial Gene Editing

DNA Synthesis

Other Services

Based on Application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Biomedical Research Therapy

Gene Therapy

Drug Discovery

Diagnostics

Other Biomedical Applications

Agriculture

Industrial Use

Other Applications

By End User, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Academic Institutions Research Centers

Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of key national markets by Offering, Application, and End User, over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Selected Key Players:

Abcam, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Applied StemCell, Inc.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Cellecta, Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Editas Medicine, Inc.

GeneCopoeia, Inc.

GeneScript Biotech Corporation

Horizon Discovery Group PLC

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs, Inc.

Origene Technologies, Inc.

Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc.

Synthego Corporation

System Biosciences LLC

Takara Bio, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

ToolGen, Inc.

