NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in WithSecure (05/22)

The following information is based on a press release from WithSecure Oyj (WithSecure) published on February 17, 2022 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of WithSecure proposes that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for May 31, 2022 resolves on a share distribution of the F-Secure Oyj (F-Secure) to WithSecure shareholders whereby one (1) share in WithSecure entitle to one (1) share in F-Secure. The Ex-date is yet to be determined. The F-Secure share is planned to be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Exchange on July 1, 2022. Provided that the EGM approves the proposed share distribution, and other regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards in WithSecure (FSC1V3). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1060327