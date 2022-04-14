Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Starke Kurschance: "Strong Buy" – 19 x Kaufen: Ganz großer (339%) Turnaround mit Ansage!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 928744 ISIN: FI0009801310 Ticker-Symbol: DTV 
Tradegate
14.04.22
13:34 Uhr
5,330 Euro
+0,270
+5,34 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WITHSECURE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WITHSECURE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3505,41014:01
5,3605,40014:00
GlobeNewswire
14.04.2022 | 12:53
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in WithSecure (05/22)

The following information is based on a press release from WithSecure Oyj
(WithSecure) published on February 17, 2022 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of WithSecure proposes that the Extraordinary General
Meeting (EGM) scheduled for May 31, 2022 resolves on a share distribution of
the F-Secure Oyj (F-Secure) to WithSecure shareholders whereby one (1) share in
WithSecure entitle to one (1) share in F-Secure. The Ex-date is yet to be
determined. The F-Secure share is planned to be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki
Exchange on July 1, 2022. Provided that the EGM approves the proposed share
distribution, and other regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives
Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return
forwards in WithSecure (FSC1V3). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1060327
WITHSECURE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.