New CEO Laurie Freudenberg to Drive Mijem's Growth and Operations, and New CSPO Phuong Dinh to Evolve Strategy and Product Innovation

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2022) - Mijem Newcomm Tech Inc. (CSE: MJEM) ('Mijem' or 'the Company'), a social media and technology company providing innovative solutions to create a vibrant social marketplace for Generation Z communities, announces Laurie Freudenberg's appointment as CEO. Ms. Freudenberg brings 18+ years of experience in digital marketing, gained through senior leadership positions at AOL Canada, as COO and co-founder of media advertising platform start-up ADCentricity, and as managing partner of bricks+matter, a Toronto-based digital strategy management consultancy. Phuong Dinh will continue to focus on strategy and purpose projects that create new shareholder value as Mijem's Chief Strategy and Purpose Officer. Mr. Dinh has contributed to Mijem's strategy development and product innovation since its founding.

Ms. Freudenberg will lead the development, planning and execution of new and long-term business strategies, working with the executive teams across the organization to drive growth and shareholder value. Ms. Freudenberg will also continue to lead and scale Mijem's marketing team and capabilities. She will define, prioritize and drive all aspects of Mijem's marketing strategy to support and accelerate user adoption and Mijem's growth.

"Mijem's leadership across our C-Suite will focus on user adoption and monetization," said Ms. Freudenberg. "We have a talented and seasoned team that I'm confident will execute on our growth strategy. I want to thank the Board for its confidence in me as CEO."

"I am excited to have Laurie as our CEO while I continue contributing to strategic projects that enhance Mijem's shareholder value," said Mr. Dinh. "I look forward to working together with Laurie in our new capacities which strengthen the executive team."

About Mijem Newcomm Tech Inc.

Mijem is a Canadian-based social media and technology company that provides innovative solutions to create a vibrant social marketplace for Generation Z to connect and to efficiently buy, sell and trade goods and services. Mijem's patent-pending flagship technology currently permits thousands of university and college students across the United States and Canada to both connect on-line and engage in consumer-to-consumer commerce.

