EVOX THERAPEUTICS LIMITED: Evox Therapeutics Appoints Peter Jones as Vice President of CMC

OXFORD, United Kingdom, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evox Therapeutics Ltd ('Evox' or the 'Company'), a leading exosome therapeutics company, announces the appointment of Peter Jones as Vice President of CMC.

"Peter has been at the forefront of developing bio manufacturing processes for many of the newest and most cutting-edge biotechnology platforms, including both lentiviral gene therapy vectors, CAR T cells, as well as the more traditional APIs and biotherapeutics such as antibodies," said Antonin de Fougerolles, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Evox. "He will be an invaluable addition to the team, and we look forward to his contributions as we advance product candidates that emerge from our exosome platform."

Mr. Jones has more than 30 years of process development experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, building and leading cross-functional teams to support clinical and commercial development. During those years, he has led the development of manufacturing platforms and played a leadership role in the commercialisation of over 16 products across small molecule, biopharmaceutical gene and cell therapy applications. Before joining Evox, he was Executive Director, Process Development at Autolus Therapeutics plc, where he led late-stage CMC activities for the AUTO1 (obe-cel) CD19 CAR T cell therapy program. Prior to that, Mr. Jones held several positions of increasing responsibility at Oxford Biomedica, including Senior Director, Head of Operational Strategy, Head of Technical Operations, and Head of Manufacturing Development supporting CMC-related activities for the Novartis' CAR T cell therapy, Kymriah and Orchard Therapeutics' ADA-SCID gene therapy. Mr. Jones also served 20 years in multiple leadership roles spanning from Discovery to Manufacturing at GlaxoSmithkline and Genzyme.

Mr. Jones earned a BSc in Applied Biology at the University of Hertfordshire and a MSc (Eng) in Biochemical Engineering at University College, London. He is a chartered chemical engineer, Fellow of the Institution of Chemical Engineers and a Royal Academy of Engineering Visiting Professor in manufacturing of advanced therapies at Aston University in Birmingham, UK.

"What attracted me most to Evox was the progress they have made in developing an industry-leading proprietary DeliverEX technology platform for unlocking the transformative potential of exosomes as a new class of medicines," said Mr. Jones. "As the Company's internal and partnered programs progress towards clinical development, I look forward to working with the talented team of scientists and engineers here at Evox to industrialise commercially scalable, highly efficient and consistent manufacturing processes to deliver life-changing therapies to patients."

About Evox Therapeutics

Evox Therapeutics is a privately held, Oxford-based biotechnology company focused on harnessing and engineering the natural delivery capabilities of extracellular vesicles, known as exosomes, to develop an entirely new class of therapeutics. Backed by leading life sciences venture capital groups and supported by a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio, Evox's mission is to positively impact human health by creating novel exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of various severe diseases with limited options for patients and their families. Evox uses its proprietary DeliverEX technology to modify exosomes using various molecular engineering, drug loading, and targeting strategies to facilitate targeted drug delivery to organs of interest, including the brain and the central nervous system. Exosome-based drugs have the potential to address some of the limitations of protein, antibody and nucleic acid-based therapies by enabling delivery to cells and tissues that are currently out of reach using other drug delivery technologies, and Evox is leading the development within this emerging therapeutic space.

