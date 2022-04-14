XP POWER LTD - Result of AGM

14 April 2022

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of XP Power Limited was held at 19 Tai Seng Avenue, #07-01, Singapore 534054 on 14 April 2022, commencing at 5.00 p.m.Singapore time. All resolutions were unanimously passed by a show of hands.

For information, the following table shows the total votes cast by proxy voting on the resolutions that were put to the meeting. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 19,734,796 (excluding shares held in treasury).

Resolution number Resolution description In Favour Against Withheld Votes %age Votes %age Votes 1 To receive the reports and audited accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 15,195,069 100 0 0 125,872 2 To declare and approve a final dividend of 36.0 pence per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2021 15,320,941 100 0 0 0 3 To re-elect Gavin Griggs as a Director 15,320,920 99.99 21 0.01 0 4 To re-elect Pauline Lafferty as a Director 14,608,877 97.03 446,703 2.97 265,361 5 To re-elect Polly Williams as a Director 15,207,624 99.26 113,317 0.74 0 6 To re-elect James Peters as a Director 14,305,642 95.86 617,401 4.14 397,898 7 To re-elect Terry Twigger as a Director 15,106,752 98.6 214,189 1.4 0 8 To re-elect Andy Sng as a Director 15,320,415 99.99 526 0.01 0 9 To elect Oskar Zahn as a Director 15,319,894 99.99 547 0.01 500 10 To elect Jamie Pike as a Director 15,320,420 99.99 21 0.01 500 11 To reappoint PwC LLP as Auditor of the Company 15,155,320 99.38 94,826 0.62 70,795 12 To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration 15,256,300 99.58 64,641 0.42 0 13 To receive and adopt the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2021 14,507,210 94.7 812,231 5.3 1,500 14 To approve the Directors' fees of up to £600,000 15,318,920 99.99 521 0.01 1,500 15 To authorise the Directors to allot shares up to two thirds of the Company's issued share capital 14,169,690 92.49 1,149,751 7.51 1,500 16 To authorised the Directors to allot ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis 15,319,400 99.99 41 0.01 1,500 17 To authorised the Directors to allot ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis for acquisitions or capital investments 15,205,196 99.25 114,245 0.75 1,500 18 To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares 15,320,791 99.99 150 0.01 0

Notes:

Resolutions 1 to 15 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 16 to 18 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions. The full text of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, a copy of which is on the Company's website https://www.xppowerplc.com/html/investor/agm and has also been made available for inspection through the National Storage Mechanism which can be found at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The total votes cast amounted to 15,320,941, representing 77.63 per cent of the Company's issued share capital (excluding shares held in treasury). Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "Votes In Favour" total. A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion for the "Votes In Favour" and "Votes Against" a resolution.

Enquiries:

XP Power

Gavin Griggs, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 976 5155

Oskar Zahn, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 976 5155

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Kevin Smith/Jos Bieneman +44 (0)207 638 9571