Donnerstag, 14.04.2022
Starke Kurschance: "Strong Buy" – 19 x Kaufen: Ganz großer (339%) Turnaround mit Ansage!?
XP POWER LTD - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, April 14

14 April 2022

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of XP Power Limited was held at 19 Tai Seng Avenue, #07-01, Singapore 534054 on 14 April 2022, commencing at 5.00 p.m.Singapore time. All resolutions were unanimously passed by a show of hands.

For information, the following table shows the total votes cast by proxy voting on the resolutions that were put to the meeting. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 19,734,796 (excluding shares held in treasury).

Resolution numberResolution descriptionIn FavourAgainstWithheld
Votes%ageVotes%ageVotes
1To receive the reports and audited accounts for the year ended 31 December 202115,195,06910000125,872
2To declare and approve a final dividend of 36.0 pence per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 202115,320,941100000
3To re-elect Gavin Griggs as a Director15,320,92099.99210.010
4To re-elect Pauline Lafferty as a Director14,608,87797.03446,7032.97265,361
5To re-elect Polly Williams as a Director15,207,62499.26113,3170.740
6To re-elect James Peters as a Director14,305,64295.86617,4014.14397,898
7To re-elect Terry Twigger as a Director15,106,75298.6214,1891.40
8To re-elect Andy Sng as a Director15,320,41599.995260.010
9To elect Oskar Zahn as a Director15,319,89499.995470.01500
10To elect Jamie Pike as a Director15,320,42099.99210.01500
11To reappoint PwC LLP as Auditor of the Company15,155,32099.3894,8260.6270,795
12To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration15,256,30099.5864,6410.420
13To receive and adopt the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 202114,507,21094.7812,2315.31,500
14To approve the Directors' fees of up to £600,00015,318,92099.995210.011,500
15To authorise the Directors to allot shares up to two thirds of the Company's issued share capital14,169,69092.491,149,7517.511,500
16To authorised the Directors to allot ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis15,319,40099.99410.011,500
17To authorised the Directors to allot ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis for acquisitions or capital investments15,205,19699.25114,2450.751,500
18To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares15,320,79199.991500.010

Notes:

  1. Resolutions 1 to 15 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 16 to 18 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions. The full text of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, a copy of which is on the Company's website https://www.xppowerplc.com/html/investor/agm and has also been made available for inspection through the National Storage Mechanism which can be found at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
  2. The total votes cast amounted to 15,320,941, representing 77.63 per cent of the Company's issued share capital (excluding shares held in treasury).
  3. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "Votes In Favour" total.
  4. A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion for the "Votes In Favour" and "Votes Against" a resolution.

Enquiries:

XP Power

Gavin Griggs, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 976 5155

Oskar Zahn, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 976 5155

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Kevin Smith/Jos Bieneman +44 (0)207 638 9571

© 2022 PR Newswire
