ePlay Digital Inc: ePlay Digital Joins IPwe Metaverse Smart Pool

Program protects and extends Klocked World Metaverse innovation capacity and partnerships

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / ePlay Digital Inc . ( CSE:EPY) (OTC PINK:EPYFF) (FSE:2NY2 ) (the "Company") today announced membership in the IPwe Metaverse Smart Pool. The Metaverse Smart Pool is designed to permit innovation leaders in the space to make their innovations available to other participants in the industry that can be built on and improved upon. The metaverse holds incredible promise reaching about $500 billion in 2020 and expected to be an $800 billion market by 2024.

"The Metaverse Smart Pool has already attracted 72 members in just three months, an extraordinary feat in the industry," says Lavinia Meliti, Global Head of Business Development at IPwe. "We are incredibly excited to continue to expand our membership while simultaneously observing the metaverse related innovation taking place".

ePlay brings the award-winning Klocked Sports World Advanced Metaverse Platform and other ePlay Digital intellectual property to the IPwe Metaverse Smart Pool. ePlay's portfolio of games and apps include 7-time NBA champion Robert Horry, comedian and producer Howie Mandel, and Olympic Decathlete Michael Smith. ePlay has created the Klocked World of Sports that integrates the 15 title portfolio, including the award-winning Klocked app, Howie Go Viral, and Big Shot Basketball into the companies metaverse platform.

IPwe's Metaverse Smart Pool is designed to permit innovation leaders to make innovations available to other participants, including large corporations, that can be built on and improved upon. It strikes a balance between open innovation and a fair return for innovators. Innovators are able to encourage adoption and generate a return on their innovation efforts.

"We are thrilled to be working with IPwe to enable ePlay Digital to protect, democratize, manage risk, and innovate our sports and entertainment worlds with advanced metaverse, web3, and blockchain technologies," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital.

Klocked Sports Science Platform is now available in the free Klocked App .

About IPwe

Founded in 2018, IPwe is a global innovation platform leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and blockchain technology. Through the IPwe Platform, large enterprises, SMEs, owners, those looking to enhance their innovation profiles and those with a legal, technical or financial focus benefit from IPwe's mission to empower innovation in emerging technologies. IPwe is committed to improving ROI whether measured by dollar returns, jobs created, ventures launched, or problems solved by increasing transparency, lowering costs and enhancing returns for the entire innovation ecosystem.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including the award-winning augmented reality running app, Klocked.run , sports gaming app Fan Freak , flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo specializes in augmented reality, mobile game, Web3, and metaverse development.

