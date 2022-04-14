The new product relies on 23.4%-efficient solar cells and features a short-circuit current of 10.8 A. It can be folded into a briefcase and is claimed to be an ideal solution for camping and outdoor activities.Bluetti, a California-based provider of portable solar-plus-storage systems, has unveiled its new SP350 module, a portable solar panel with a power output of 350 W. "The module is fabricated with 23.4%-efficient solar cells," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. The new product, when unfolded, measures 2,400 mm x 905 mm and, when folded, its size is 905 mm x 613 mm x 65 mm. ...

