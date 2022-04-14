Bedford, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2022) - Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval for the graduation to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") from the NEX. The common shares will commence trading on the TSXV under the ticker symbol "SYG" as of market open today as a Tier 2 mining issuer.

Shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or take any other action in connection with the Reactivation, as there will be no change in the CUSIP for the common shares.

In connection with the closing of the second tranche of the Offering, the Company paid finder's fees consisting of a cash commission of $2,100 and issued 10,500 broker warrants entitling the finder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.32 per common share on or before March 31, 2024. These amounts have been reduced from the original finder's fees reported in the Company's press release of March 31, 2022.

