BNP Media: Roofing Contractor Releases 2022 State Of The Industry Report

The State of the Industry Report is an annual questionnaire survey sent to roofing contractors, architectural designers, roofing manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers across the United States.

TROY, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / Roofing Contractor announces the release of the 2022 State of the Industry Report. Included in the 2022 Roofing Report, the State of the Industry Report is free to read and provides strategic guidance for contractors in the roofing industry by identifying key trends, potential challenges and opportunities.

"Roofing Contractor prides itself in providing a comprehensive assessment on the state of the roofing industry," says Jill Bloom, Roofing Contractor publisher. "Our report addresses industry concerns, such as ongoing supply chain issues, health and safety concerns over COVID-19, and the state of labor recruitment and the influx of technology in the workplace."

For a limited time, Roofing Contractor is offering access to the State of Industry Report dashboard. The dashboard displays reports on the aggregated audience responses involved with the Report, as well as their industry involvement, media selection and consumption, and competitive comparisons.

