POLYUS PJSC: Notice of EGM

PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("Polyus" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") has resolved to convene the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC Polyus ("EGM").

Date of the EGM: 06 June 2022.

Agenda: 1. Early termination of powers of members of the Board of Directors of PJSC Polyus 2. Election of members of the Board of Directors of PJSC Polyus

Format of EGM: Absentee voting.

Ballot submission deadline: 06 June 2022.

Record date (the date of drawing up the list of persons entitled to participate in the EGM): 12 May 2022. Update on the Board of Directors

Polyus convenes EGM to elect nine directors as required by the Polyus' Charter and applicable legislation.

The EGM is expected to elect the new interim Board, which will proceed with the process of identifying potential candidates of appropriate caliber and experience to fill the roles of Independent Directors ("INEDs"). Polyus confirms its previously announced intention to form the Board majorly comprised by INEDs.

The Board elected for interim period shall make a final decision on the independent candidates to the Board and convene Polyus AGM 2022. Polyus

