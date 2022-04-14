Ephrata National Bank Selects Apiture to Deliver Next-Generation Online and Mobile Banking Solutions

140-year-old community bank to leverage the Apiture Digital Banking Platform to serve its consumer and business customers

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / Apiture , a leading provider of digital banking solutions, today announced that Ephrata National Bank (ENB), a Lancaster County, Pennsylvania-based community bank, has selected the Apiture Digital Banking Platform to power its online and mobile banking solutions.

ENB sought a partner that would help it deliver the innovative digital banking capabilities most important to its community at the speed required in today's competitive environment. Through integrations with hundreds of fintech partners and a customer-driven development approach, Apiture's Consumer Banking and Business Banking solutions will enable ENB to deliver a fully featured, seamless digital banking experience to its customers.

"We found that Apiture strikes an optimal balance between state-of-the-art technology and speed to innovation that will enable us to best serve the digital banking needs of our community," said Randy Covington, ENB SVP, Information and Technology Officer. "At the same time, we believe Apiture will deliver the same degree of outstanding service and support to ENB that we have been providing to our customers for more than 140 years."

"As a true partner to our clients, Apiture recognizes the importance of understanding the unique priorities of each financial institution we serve and having the flexibility to rapidly innovate as their needs evolve," said Chris Cox, chief operating officer, Apiture. "We are thrilled to welcome ENB to the Apiture family."

Apiture's award-winning technology has been widely recognized. Most recently, it was named a finalist in the 2022 FinTech Futures Banking Tech Awards in two categories, Best Business Digital Banking Solutions Provider and Best Consumer Digital Banking Solutions Provider. The company was also honored as an "Overall Leader" in the 2021 Digital Banking Platform Vendor Scorecard by Javelin Strategy & Research, a Platinum winner for Banking Innovation of the Year by Juniper, and a Global Fintech Awards finalist by Benzinga. It also was recognized for its Most Innovative API and Open Banking Model by the IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards.

About Apiture:

Apiture delivers award-winning digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the United States. Our flexible, highly configurable solutions meet a wide range of financial institutions' needs, from leveling the playing field with larger banks to enabling unique, digital-only brands. Through our API-first strategy, our clients can maximize the capabilities of their platform while preserving a seamless user experience. Our exclusive focus on digital banking means we're dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients while providing a level of support that's unmatched in the industry. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.apiture.com .

About Ephrata National Bank:

Ephrata National Bank is an independent community bank that provides personal banking, business banking and money management services in Lancaster County and the surrounding areas. Serving its communities since 1881, ENB is proud to help their neighbors achieve financial wellbeing with proactive solutions and educational resources.

