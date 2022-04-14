AMCA Joins a Growing List of Industry Associations Supporting the New Process Heating & Cooling Show; Free Registration for Event Available Until April 15

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / The best time to register for the upcoming Process Heating & Cooling Show is now. Free registration is available until end of day on Friday, April 15th. Taking place June 15-16, 2022, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, IL, this trade show and conference is for anyone involved with industrial heating and cooling processes. The event will bring together numerous industries including oil and gas, electronics, pharmaceuticals, food beverages, packaging and plastics, to name a few, where attendees will learn about the effective application of heat, or the removal of it via cooling. For free registration, click here before April 15, 2022.

New to the event the Air Movement and Control Association (AMCA), an international, not-for-profit organization in the air movement and control industry, has been added to the growing roster of industry organizations supporting this launch. AMCA will present Introduction to Sound, a half day workshop on Tuesday, June 14. Dr. Ralph T. Muehleisen, Chief Building Scientist, the Building & Energy Section leader, and the Urban Science and Engineering Program lead for Argonne's Energy Systems will provide participants with a better understanding of acoustic waves, sound pressure, velocity, power, and speed of sound; the concept of the decibel, decibel addition and subtraction; the meaning of sound pressure level and sound power level; and octave and 1/3 octave frequency bands.

"We are thrilled to welcome AMCA to the growing list of associations that are supporting our inaugural event including the Industrial Heating Equipment Association (IHEA), International Institute of Ammonia Refrigeration (IIAR), and Refrigerating Engineers & Technicians Association (RETA)," said Erik Klingerman, Senior Group Publisher, BNP Media, publishers of Process Heating and Process Cooling. "We are confident with the partnership of these organizations, we will be able to provide the essential information on technology advancements, new instruments and applications with the goal to help optimize manufacturing processes and heating/cooling equipment operation in the process industries."

Registration is now open for a new pre-event webinar being held on Wednesday, April 27 at 1:00 pm CT. John Puskar, Prescient Technical Services LLC will present Heat Processing Equipment Risk Assessments: What Are They, and What Is a PHA? Click here for more information and to register. In this one-hour session, John will explain process hazard analyses (PHA) and risk assessment resources and take attendees through an actual risk assessment for a simple fired-equipment project. Attendees will learn how to Identify which fired equipment codes require risk assessments and what that means; describe different types of risk assessment processes including examining resources to help you comply with code requirements for risk assessments; discuss the basics of risk assessments for fired equipment; and explore an actual risk assessment for a simple fired-equipment project.

The inaugural Process Heating & Cooling Show will offer a vibrant exhibit hall, exceptional education, and dynamic networking functions. The trade show will feature Silver Sponsor Omega; Bronze Sponsors ASTEC and Thermalogic; Association Partners: AMCA, IHEA, IIAR, RETA; Education Sponsors: Cleaver-Brooks, Control Instrument Corp., Dräger Inc., Environmental Energy Services Corp. and Frascold USA; in addition to dozens of other companies. To learn more about exhibiting and sponsorships, contact Susan Heinauer at heinauers@bnpmedia.com or Frank Prokos at prokosf@bnpmedia.com or visit www.heatingcoolingshow.com.

About PROCESS HEATING and PROCESS COOLING

Written for engineers, Process Heating publishes technical, how-to info about industrial heating equipment used during manufacturing processes. Process Heating is the only brand that focuses exclusively on applying, transferring, controlling and removing heat up to 1,000°F (538°C) in nine industrial markets, providing relevant content related to one of the most energy-intensive and process-critical steps in the manufacture of goods. www.process-heating.com

Process Cooling is the only media brand in the world to focus exclusively on industrial process cooling. Process Cooling targets engineering professionals who buy and specify process equipment to cool, chill or freeze product, measure, monitor or control temperature down through cryogenic levels. www.process-cooling.com

The Process Heating & Cooling Show and the magazines are owned by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 50-plus industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, websites, conferences, events, and market research. Visit BNP Media at www.bnpmedia.com.

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations Contact

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (mobile)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Process Heating & Cooling

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/697465/AMCA-Joins-a-Growing-List-of-Industry-Associations-Supporting-the-New-Process-Heating-Cooling-Show-Free-Registration-for-Event-Available-Until-April-15