Comprehensive program provides special pricing, marketing resources, sales support, instructor training and more to learning, education and channel partners

Offensive Security (OffSec), the leader in continuous cybersecurity workforce development, training and education, today announced the launch of the Offensive Security Global Partner Program. The program is designed for OffSec to provide best-in-class cybersecurity training and certifications to students and professionals through strategic partnerships with select education, learning and channel partners around the world.

The OffSec Global Partner Program focuses on enabling, empowering and supporting partners through instructor training and resources, including an instructor onboarding process, knowledge transfer of OffSec's best practices, and access to OffSec instructor materials. Other benefits include sales and marketing support, special partner pricing, licensing models and more.

"By building strategic partnerships with academic institutions, training centers, value-added and government resellers, our mission is to expand our global reach and provide greater access to OffSec's world-class cybersecurity training courses and certifications," said Sean Donnelly, Head of Channel and Partnerships at Offensive Security. "This program represents a commitment to provide current college or university students and those individuals looking to upskill or reskill with the knowledge and mindset needed to thrive in cybersecurity and help to build the talented and qualified workforce so greatly needed by our commercial and government customers."

The OffSec Global Partner Program is purpose-built to enable and support three types of partners to offer and deliver OffSec content across different settings:

Learning partners , who provide live, authorized instructor-led courses in bootcamp or continuing education settings for those looking to enter into, or advance in, cybersecurity;

, who provide live, authorized instructor-led courses in bootcamp or continuing education settings for those looking to enter into, or advance in, cybersecurity; Education partners , who teach and provide OffSec materials in a college or university to students who intend on entering the infosec field following graduation; and

, who teach and provide OffSec materials in a college or university to students who intend on entering the infosec field following graduation; and Channel partners, including value-added and government resellers that offer self-paced online OffSec training courses.

Existing OffSec partners who will be participating in the company's new program include:

Acadi-Ti (Brazil) Channel Partner

Applied Technology Academy (U.S.) Channel Partner

Beacon Red (UAE) Learning Partner

Evolve Security (U.S.) Learning Partner

FireBrand Training (UK) Learning Partner

Ierae Security Inc. (Japan) Channel Partner

Informa Tech (UK) Channel Partner

PureLogic IT (Canada) Channel Partner

QA (UK) Channel Partner

Rooman (India) Channel and Learning Partner

SAFCSP (Saudi Arabia) Learning Partner

Sogeti (Germany) Channel and Learning Partner

The OffSec Global Partner Program provides a suite of benefits at two levels. Gold-level partners receive special partner pricing, sales support, marketing resources, partner locator inclusion, access to a partner portal, and deal registration. Platinum-level partners also receive dedicated sales support, OffSec Partner Flex Credits and product roadmap previews.

Through the program, partner instructors attend the OffSec Instructor Bootcamp, a four-day live or self-paced course, enabling and empowering them to teach OffSec content. The program provides instructors the resources they need to deliver an interactive, engaging and hands-on class, including a syllabus, instructor slides, demo instructions and discussion questions. OffSec also provides partners access to its hands-on labs via its learning management platform so that instructors do not need to set-up and maintain their own infrastructure.

"My students and I love the hands-on, practical, and real-world labs," said Michael Oglesby, Adjunct Professor at the University of Tulsa. "OffSec gives me the support and resources I need to teach PEN-200 to my Graduate-level Advanced Penetration Testing class. Some of my students are employed as IT directors and they are applying the skills at work that they learned in class."

For more information about becoming an Offensive Security Partner, please visit offensive-security.com/offsec-for-orgs/training-partners/.

About Offensive Security

Offensive Security (OffSec) is the leading provider of continuous workforce development, training and education for cybersecurity professionals. Created by the community for the community, Offensive Security's one-of-a-kind mix of practical, hands-on training and certification programs, virtual labs and open source projects provide practitioners with the highly-desired offensive skills to get a job, advance their careers and better protect their organizations. Offensive Security is committed to funding and growing Kali Linux, the leading operating system for penetration testing, ethical hacking and network security assessments. For more information, visit offensive-security.com and follow @offsectraining and @kalilinux.

