Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.: Sungrow Prepares for Major Growth in the Dutch Market

HAARLEMMERMEER, Netherlands, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow displayed its 1500V string inverter SG350HX, commercial string inverters and residential 1-phase and 3-phase PV and energy storage solutions at Solar Solutions International in the Netherlands this week, supporting Dutch climate goals and reducing the country's dependence on the import of fossil fuels as quickly as possible.

Solar Solutions International is the largest trade fair for solar energy in Northwestern Europe and revolves around hundreds of innovations and seminars, attracting more than ten thousand visitors each year.

Optimized for various residential applications, Sungrow offers both 1-phase and 3-phase solutions, characterizing beyond effortless, versatile and safe. As a result of these solutions it opens the possibility to get both the Hybrid inverter and Battery, delivered from one manufacturer. The new Battery is designed in a modular and user-friendly way. In addition, the combination of Hybrid Inverter plus Battery from Sungrow offers an optimized and seamless residential backup experience. Moreover, the customer can check the energy flow and self-consumption in near real-time with the monitoring platform iSolarCloud; therefore in total control of their renewable energy yield.

For the commercial and industrial segment, the Company showcased its featured CX Extreme series such as SG110CX. The inverter is a compact 110kVA multi-MPPT inverter with a high protection level of IP66 and C5, resilient to scorching heat or rainy conditions in the long run. The solution maintains unprecedented yields for solar plants as a result of its integrated PID recovery function. In addition, the solution ensures smart O&M through an online monitoring system.

Tailored to the utility-scale segment, Sungrow displayed its 1500V powerful string inverter, the SG350HX, the winner of PV Magazine Award 2021. The product features an unprecedented power output of 352kW and perfectly matches large-format high-efficiency modules as well as tracking systems. It also comes with a larger block design, enabling lower LCOE for the plant.

The Netherlands is one of the most potential renewable energy markets in Europe. The Dutch central government plans to make 16% of all energy used in the Netherlands sustainable by 2023 and sets a €13 billion budget for the 2022 SDE++ program for utility-scale and commercial rooftop renewable energy projects and supports the residential PV with a net metering scheme.

Sungrow is a vibrant market player in the Netherlands with a dedicated local team offering sales, technical support and after-sale services. The Company is prepared to take a further step toward local decarbonization, working to achieve a low-carbon energy supply that is safe, reliable and affordable.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 224 GW installed worldwide as of December 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions and EV charging station solutions. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com.

