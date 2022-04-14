Saint Therese CEO Barb Rode to Be Inducted into McKnight's Hall of Honor

Receives national honor on the eve of her retirement after 22 years with Saint Therese

SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / Barb Rode, President & CEO of Saint Therese, will be inducted into the McKnight's Hall of Honor, a distinction given to women at an executive level in the senior living industry who have had a significant effect on their organization or industry. She will be inducted on May 13 in Chicago at McKnight's 2022 Women of Distinction awards celebration.

This national honor comes on the eve of Rode's retirement this year, after 21 years at the helm of the organization that provides senior care, housing, and services in communities throughout the Twin Cities.

During her tenure, Rode has driven exceptional growth and innovation for Saint Therese. The organization expanded from one senior community, Saint Therese of New Hope, adding two additional full continuum of care communities (Saint Therese at Oxbow Lake and Saint Therese of Woodbury), a palliative care facility (Saint Therese at St. Odilia), and a rehabilitation service, Ascend Rehabilitation.

Rode has led the effort to gain approval for a major renovation of its New Hope community, beginning this year, along with the construction of a new community in the northwest metro, Saint Therese of Corcoran.

She also strove to find better and more innovative ways to ensure the health, safety, and comfort of seniors. By seeing the big picture, noticing trends in the industry, and then setting a path to achieve her vision, Rode has propelled innovations in the areas of palliative care, cardiac care, and now artificial intelligence.

"I am incredibly honored and grateful to be recognized by my peers and the larger senior industry," said Rode. "My years at Saint Therese have blessed and rewarded me with an extraordinary sense of accomplishment and a confidence that we are making the lives of seniors better through ordinary acts of kindness and compassion."

"This is a fitting and shining capstone to Barb's distinguished career at Saint Therese," said Pat Taffe, Chair of the board for Saint Therese. "She will be remembered for her strategic vision and innovative spirit, but most importantly for her unrelenting passion and caring for seniors"

Rode was among 19 executives working in skilled nursing, senior living or home care who will be 2022 inductees into the Hall of Honor.

McKnight's provides critical news and information for professionals in senior living and care.

The McKnight's Women of Distinction awards program was judged by a national, independent panel of judges. Overall, 27 states are represented by the honorees across all categories.

About Saint Therese: Founded in 1964, Saint Therese prides itself on its rich tradition of providing exceptional care for seniors in and around Minneapolis-St. Paul. It has locations in New Hope, Brooklyn Park, Woodbury, and a new location planned in Corcoran. These communities provide the full continuum of care from independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and transitional care. It also has a location specializing in hospice and palliative care in Shoreview and a rehabilitation company, Ascend Rehabilitation. It is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) senior care organization.

