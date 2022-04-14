Encore Enters into Multi-year Partnership with Event Design Collective for the United States

CHICAGO and BASEL, Switzerland, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore partners with Event Design Collective GmbH (EDCo), the globally active consultants and trainers of the Event Design using the Event Canvas methodology. The EventCanvas is intended to stimulate the creation of a common visual language that can be used by event professionals to design, articulate and prototype compelling event stories.

Through this partnership, Encore continues to expand its end-to-end solutions to help its customers meet their most critical objectives by developing and planning event experiences with purpose. In an ever-changing event landscape, event owners are faced with the need for change, and event teams are challenged to implement that change. The Event Design Collective uses a three-stage methodology to get a grip on how events create value and how to measure success through behavioral change. Through the art and science of event design, focused on design thinking, Encore provides strategically sound event design that offers a clearly articulated process to develop event programs. With a long history of creating memorable event experiences that connect and inspire audiences, the company's customer-first mindset allows for collaboration with customers wherever they are in the planning cycle.

Adding to the already unmatched breadth and depth of event production services, the EventCanvas methodology offers Encore an innovative, proven, and deliberate industry approach to help customers offer stakeholders transformative experiences with impactful benchmarks of success.

"It is part of the Encore DNA to listen to our customers, understand their individual needs and specific goals, and leverage our facilities and team members to help them achieve those goals," said Tara Higgins, SVP, Commercial, Encore & President, Hargrove. "EDCo is allowing us to build on our inquisitive nature by giving us a common event design language to communicate with our customers and provide a game-changing framework to help them achieve their objectives. Partnering with the bright minds of Event Design Collective will allow us to continue actively serving as an invaluable partner to them."

"The ability of Encore to equip teams and industry professionals at large with the Event Design skillset is an important milestone for the U.S. development of the common language of event design we started in 2013," added Roel Frissen, managing partner of the Event Design Collective GmbH. "It will put Encore at the forefront of the market when it comes to systematically designing innovative events using the Event Canvas with and for their clients."

About Encore

Encore creates memorable experiences that engage and transform organizations. As the global leader for event technology and production services, Encore's team of creators, innovators and experts deliver real results through strategy and creative, advanced technology, digital, environmental, staging, and digital solutions for hybrid, virtual and in-person events. Encore operates in more than 20 countries across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and Asia Pacific. Encore is the trusted partner of choice for leading hotels and venues worldwide and was named to the Forbes 2018 and 2019 America's Best Employer list. The company is headquartered in the Chicago metro area in Schiller Park, Ill.

About Event Design Collective GmbH

Event Design Collective GmbH (EDCo),is a training & event design consultancy firm. They are known as the creators of the Event Canvas and trainers of the Event Design Certificate Program based in Switzerland with offices in the Netherlands, France, Finland, Germany, Italy, Canada and Mexico. Founders Ruud Janssen and Roel Frissen together with Dennis Luijer are also the authors of the "Event Design Handbook, systematically design innovative events using the Event Canvas" available in English and Chinese as well as the new book "Design to Change - Elevating your ability to look and act beyond the now." published in 2021.https://edco.global

