Acquisition of own shares of AB "Ignitis grupe"

From 2022-04-19, a purchase of own shares procedure for AB "Ignitis grupe" ORS (ISIN code LT0000115768) is launched. The closing date for execution of the procedure is 2022-04-27. Order entry until 2022-04-27 15:30 EET. Uncross time - 2022-04-27 15:45 EET. The price per share is EUR 15.30. The maximum number of shares to buy is 651 554 The minimum number of shares to buy is 1. Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system) Order book: IGN1LOS1. Detailed information: Extended Rules of Acquisition of own shares process of AB "Ignitis grupe" (attached) AB "Ignitis grupe" information on Acquisition of own process is available here. https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b662fa074bb25f8b5896f5f3e07b842f1&lang=e n Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1060390