The "European Helicopter Modernization Program Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study highlights the European military helicopter market and the latest European modernization needs for short- and long-term legacy platforms.
Europe needs a new generation of helicopters, and the region is starting a massive modernization program to develop new employment and technology concepts. This new program, the Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability (NGRC), could compete with or incorporate the more advanced US military helicopter program, the Future Vertical Lift (FVL).
The NGRC has a potential market size of $35 billion. The program is nascent, and 5 countries are currently integrating it (France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Greece). Spain and the United States are also interested in the program.
Among the 3 helicopter markets by type, 2 show interesting growth potential: the attack helicopter market and the heavy-lift helicopter market. These 2 markets lack modern platforms or acceptable fleet availability rates. Regarding the modernization of military helicopter fleets, European countries' most significant challenge is building the political will to consolidate their fleets into common models to reduce their logistical footprint.
The 2 leading European military helicopter companies have to integrate each other and consider the possibility of integrating with US military helicopter companies if they want to keep up with cutting-edge technologies during the next 2 decades.
The market size for new modernization programs in the next 5 years will reach approximately $60.00 billion, at $12.0 billion per year. Some military development projects involve sensitive information that is classified and not available to the public; therefore, the number of current contracts may actually be higher than depicted in the forecasts.
The competitive landscape shows a high market concentration among two major players. Drivers and restraints are cited within this analysis that primarily focuses on industrial, political, and foreign challenges affecting future NATO Europe scenarios that will impact current modernization efforts.
Finally, the analysis offers growth opportunities for companies currently in or considering entering the military helicopter market or vertical take-off and landing aircraft market.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on European Helicopter Modernization Programs
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Overview, Trends and Challenges
- Scope of Research
- European Military Helicopter Segmentation by Type
- European Key Competitors by Military Helicopter Type
- European Military Helicopters by Type
- European Military Helicopters by OEM
- Growth Drivers for European Helicopter Modernization Programs
- Growth Restraints for European Helicopter Modernization Programs
- Military Helicopter Programs in Europe
- Growth Opportunity Analysis European Utility Helicopter
- Growth Opportunity Analysis European Attack Helicopter
- Growth Opportunity Analysis European Heavy Lift Helicopter
- European Helicopter Market Germany
- European Helicopter Market France
- European Helicopter Market United Kingdom
- European Helicopter Market Italy
- European Helicopter Market Sweden
- European Helicopter Market Other Countries
Growth Opportunity Universe European Helicopter Modernization Program
- Growth Opportunity 1: NGRC Modernization Program for a European Medium Utility Multi-role Helicopter
- Growth Opportunity 2: Heavy lift Helicopter Fleet for France
- Growth Opportunity 3: Military eVTOL for European Armed Forces to Enable a Smaller Logistic Footprint
- Growth Opportunity 4: High Speed Vertical Takeoff and Landing Aircraft for an European Long-distance Strategic Projection Unit
Conclusion
Appendix
- Top 5 Countries for Current Helicopter Fleet Europe: 2020
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qnd5s1
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220414005622/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900