AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of "a-" (Excellent) of Athora Life Re Ltd. (Athora Re) (Bermuda) and its subsidiary, Athora Ireland plc (Athora Ireland) (Ireland). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Athora Re's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The ratings also benefit from enhancement due to the support of Athora Re's parent company, Athora Holding Ltd. (Athora). In AM Best's view, Athora Re is strategically important to the group as a vehicle for centralising capital and providing a platform for Athora's external reinsurance offering. The ratings of Athora Ireland reflect its strategic importance to Athora Re as a European Union-domiciled vehicle for writing reinsurance business.

Athora Re's risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), was at the very strong level for year-end 2020 and is expected to be maintained at this level. Forecast business growth and the roll out of the company's strategic asset allocation drive increasing capital requirements; however, the company's risk-adjusted capitalisation is expected to be supported by capital injections and internal economic capital generation. Credit for long-term economic capital forms a material component of Athora Re's forecast available capital.

Athora Re's balance sheet strength assessment considers its sophisticated asset-liability management, which is necessary to manage interest rate risk arising on its target life insurance liabilities and credit risk on its private credit portfolio. The company manages its interest rate risk by targeting a close-to-zero duration gap, and credit risk is partially mitigated by the significant private credit experience of Apollo Global Management, Inc., which the company has a strategic relationship with.

An offsetting rating factor is material uncertainty surrounding the scale, timing and commercial terms of future reinsurance transactions. Athora Re has mainly executed internal reinsurance business with Athora group subsidiaries to date, although the company has completed an external pension risk transfer transaction. Athora Re's profitability is not expected to meet its ambitious longer-term targets until it builds scale and applies its target strategic asset allocation to assets acquired through new reinsurance transactions.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Performance Assessments, Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2022 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220414005617/en/

Contacts:

William Keen-Tomlinson

Associate Director, Analytics

+44 20 7397 4395

will.keen-tomlinson@ambest.com

Catherine Thomas

Senior Director, Analytics

+44 20 7397 0281

catherine.thomas@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey

Manager, Public Relations

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5159

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Jim Peavy

Director, Communications

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5644

james.peavy@ambest.com