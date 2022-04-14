Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2022) - Maridose LLC will be sponsoring the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, which will take place on April 20 and April 21, 2022, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel, in Miami, Florida.

The field of legalized medical cannabis research and development recently became available for commercial product development and private investment. While the federal government has allowed research of cannabis since 1968 commercial product development was prohibited. There was no federally legal pathway for investment in cannabis.

Since 1968, the University of Mississippi has held a monopoly as the sole producer of legal cannabis available to researchers throughout the country. But after 54 years, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is making a handful of new licenses available to a limited number of qualified companies. One of those companies is Maridose, a collaboration of international cannabis researchers establishing a Center of Excellence for Cannabis Research in Brunswick, Maine.

"The momentous importance of the decision by the U.S. government to recognize the need to accelerate the production of consistent cannabis strains for research cannot be overstated," said Richard Shain, Maridose Founder. "Conditioned on completion of our facility's construction on April 19th we expect the DEA will issue our final license. Our DEA license allows us to partner with research organizations and public companies. Investors can take advantage of significant tax advantages unavailable to cannabis companies in the medical and recreational state marijuana markets. Researchers will now have access to proven cannabis strains and investors will be able to legally invest and help advance this important field."

Maridose has licensed intellectual property from Tikun Olam, a pioneer in medical cannabis research. Tikun Olam has over 50 years of cannabis research and the world's most extensive patient database of over 30,000 patients - making their cannabis strains the most researched strains in the world. Dr. Rafael Mechoulam The Godfather of Cannabis Research and discoverer of THC conducted many of Tikun's seminal research studies.

Leading Maridose's scientific advisory board is Prof. Lumir Hanus, the leading analytical chemist in cannabis research who isolated Anandamide, the first known endocannabinoid in the human brain. Hanus' discovery is credited with being the basis for all research into the endocannabinoid system for the last 30 years. Prof. Hanus's research continues to advance the science and knowledge of cannabis.

Maridose's research partner is Fraunhofer USA. Its' parent the Fraunhofer Institute has over 26,000 employees in 72 Institutes and research units globally. Reuters ranks Fraunhofer as the 2nd most innovative research organization in the world. Maridose's collaboration with Fraunhofer is the first time the Institute is entering into the cannabis field.

Maridose will internally develop products and provide researchers and companies immediate access to numerous strains and a wealth of invaluable patient insights to guide their efforts. With the path cleared for companies like Maridose, millions of this country's patients will ultimately have access to industry-leading research and cannabis strains that Maridose will cultivate.

Shain knows the rewards of patience and tenacity. "This has been a long and fulfilling road, with an even longer road ahead," said Shain. "But I don't see how we can ignore what this could mean to suffering patients in the U.S. and the rest of the world. This DEA license is the key for Maridose to 'legally' open up a veritable treasure trove of medical treatments. The real crime would be knowing cannabis can help others and doing nothing."

Maridose LLC is a privately held Florida corporation based in Boca Raton, Florida. The company has assembled an international team of experts in microbial biotechnology, standardized cultivation techniques, research design and product development. Our cultivation and research facility is located in the State of Maine. For more information: info@maridose.com.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, renowned for being the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America, returns for another edition, recharged with an impressive list of speakers.

