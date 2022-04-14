MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC Automotive Inc. to Become the 1st CAR LOT in the Sandbox Metaverse Game

Company Engages 'DREAM JUNK STUDIOS' of Miami to Create Their Sandbox Asset Inventory

BUFORD, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, is pleased to announce that its intention to enter the Metaverse is becoming a reality. The company Dream Junk Studios of Miami, Florida, an undeclared hub for crypto and metaverse within the U.S., to create 100 unique modern and classic vehicles for their Sandbox Game virtual Auto MALL.

The company anticipates its first shipment of cars in May and will have the potential to bring in instant revenue. Entering the virtual automotive world was a management solution to adapt to the present economic environment as the supply shock continues to affect the automotive industry. Currently, there are no car lots or auto malls in the Sandbox, making JTEC's their first and only, while fully exploiting the wide-open opportunity within the hottest Metaverse game to date. Shareholders will be able to see an example of JTEC voxel car that Dream Junk Studios will deliver. Of the 100 car models, JTEC will limit these to only 25-50 of each, and will have a price point of 1 ETH each or +/- 10,000 SAND. The auto will be able to be rotated 360 degrees, and its doors will be able to open so an avatar can get in and out. Both the hood and the trunk will be able to be opened to view the engine and speaker system.

Andres Toro, founder of Dream Junk Studios added, "What makes our work unique is the number of moving parts, exchangeable parts, and ability to give the owner the ability to play with it, interact with it, and show it off in the Metaverse. When Mr. Tannariello came to us with the automotive idea, we were impressed with his vision of creating a Metaverse Auto Mall and Auto Parts store where he could eventually incorporate his crypto auto coin, we were honored to have been chosen to facilitate the project."

"Andres' firm is making our virtual automotive project become a reality. Not only will JTEC be able to sell these cars on marketplaces like OpenSea.io, but also display them in our future virtual real estate within the Sandbox offering multiple ways for consumers to purchase a voxel art vehicle. Better yet, each of these cars will have a dozen or so interchangeable parts that we plan on selling to users as an upgrade creating a micro-sale opportunity for us to generate additional revenue. Maybe they want the car in blue instead of red, or if you want different rims, tires, or tinted windows, all of this will create extra income opportunities for JTEC, stated Josh Tannariello, CEO of MasterBeat Corp."

The company is also in the process of developing a virtual auto parts store. Prior to the launch, parts will be listed on the Sandbox assets marketplace platform. Each vehicle created will have approximately a dozen different parts they can upgrade on their virtual car. This will allow the company to develop a virtual inventory consisting of thousands of parts. JTEC also has intentions of personalized custom orders for car enthusiasts. In example, let's say you own a 1969 Chevy Camaro in Electric Blue with white racing stripes, the company can create your "real life" classic into a voxel art original for your metaverse pleasure.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC:MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

