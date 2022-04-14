Regulatory News:

For the fourth year in a row, FDJ Group (Paris:FDJ) was rated A1+ for sustainability by Moody's ESG Solutions, a ratings agency that supplies environmental, social and governance (ESG) assessments and data. This top score for sustainability confirms FDJ's position among the companies most actively engaged in meeting ESG criteria.

The Group is ranked 15th among some 5,000 companies worldwide tracked by Moody's ESG Solutions. Within the "Hospitality, Leisure and Services" sector, made up of forty-five international companies that include gambling operators, FDJ is ranked first.

FDJ's ESG score of 72/100, up 2 points from the prior financial year and up 6 points from 2020, is a ringing endorsement of the Group's non-financial commitments and its CSR policy. FDJ was rated 70/100 on environmental criteria, 74/100 on social criteria and 69/100 on governance criteria. These ratings are well above the averages for the "Hospitality, Leisure and Services" sector, which were 32/100, 33/100 and 45/100, respectively.

Stéphane Pallez, Chairwoman and CEO of FDJ Group, said: "Obtaining an A1+ sustainability rating from Moody's ESG Solutions is a very satisfying achievement for FDJ.It recognises our commitments to social responsibility and our support for good causes amid the pandemic.Staying true to the Group's heritage, as the successor to France's national lottery, FDJ aims to continue its efforts in this area and continuously improve its CSR policy, which is a key element of its raison d'être (purpose) and its development model."

About La Française des Jeux (FDJ Group)

France's national lottery and leading gaming operator, the #2 lottery in Europe and #4 worldwide, FDJ offers secure, enjoyable and responsible gaming to the general public in the form of lottery games (draws and instant games) and sports betting (ParionsSport), available from physical outlets and online. FDJ's performance is driven by a portfolio of iconic and recent brands, the #1 local sales network in France, a growing market, recurring investment and a strategy of innovation to make its offering and distribution more attractive with an enhanced gaming experience.

FDJ Group is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (Compartment A FDJ.PA) and is a member of indices including the SBF 120, Euronext 100, Euronext Vigeo 20, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro.

For further information, visit www.groupefdj.com

