DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: The Tendonitis Market to Exhibit Growth at a CAGR of 2.9% In The 7MM During The Study Period (2018-30), Assesses DelveInsight

The tendonitis market is expected to grow significantly owing to an increase in the targeted patient pool and novel treatment approaches by the leading companies such as R3 Stem Cell, TRB Chemedica, InGeneron, MiMedx Group, among others.

LAS VEGAS, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Tendonitis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Tendonitis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2018 to 2030, segmented into 7MM (the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Tendonitis Market

According to DelveInsight estimates, the United States is likely to hold the maximum Tendonitis market size which is expected to increase with a CAGR of 4.3% during the study period (2018-30).

is likely to hold the maximum Tendonitis market size which is expected to increase with a CAGR of 4.3% during the study period (2018-30). As per analysis, the total Tendonitis incident cases were found to be more than 11 million in the 7MM in 2020.

in the 7MM in 2020. Key Tendonitis companies such as TRB Chemedica, CollPlant, MiMedx Group, University of Wisconsin - Madison /GE Electric Healthcare, Seikagaku Corporation, Ono Pharmaceutical, R3 Stem Cell, University of Wisconsin-Madison , DePuy Synthes, Orthocell, InGeneron, and others are currently working to develop new drugs for Tendonitis which can be available in the Tendonitis market in the upcoming years.

and others are currently working to develop new drugs for Tendonitis which can be available in the Tendonitis market in the upcoming years. The Tendonitis therapies in the pipeline include AmnioFix (Micronized DHACM), Platelet-rich Plasma (PRP), Joyclu (Diclofenac Etalhyaluronate/SI-613),), Amniotic Fluid Tissue, Ortho-ATI, Adipose-Derived Regenerative Cells,and others.

Tendonitis Overview

Tendonitis is an inflammation of a tendon, which is a thick, flexible cord of tissue that connects muscles to bone and helps the bone or structure move. Tendonitis most frequently affects the shoulder, bicep, elbow, hand, wrist, thumb, calf, knee, or ankle. The most common types of tendonitis include Tennis elbow tendonitis, golfer's elbow tendonitis, patellar tendonitis, Achilles tendonitis, supraspinatus tendonitis, trigger finger, or trigger thumb, wrist tendonitis, peroneal tendonitis, and posterior tibial tendonitis.

Tendonitis causes inflammation, soreness, and discomfort in the tendons, ligaments, and muscles around a joint. Different types of tendonitis might strike quickly and continue for days or weeks. The discomfort is exacerbated by movement and normally improves with rest or medication. Tendonitis symptoms might reoccur in the same body part.

Tendonitis symptoms often include discomfort and are commonly characterized as a dull aching (particularly while moving the afflicted limb or joint), soreness, and minor swelling at the place where a tendon joins to a bone.

Tendonitis can be diagnosed if there is discomfort at a specific place in the tendon. If the patient does not react to therapy, the doctor may order various testing. An x-ray can reveal calcium deposits surrounding the tendon, which can aid in Tendonitis diagnosis. Other imaging procedures for Tendonitis diagnosis, such as ultrasound or MRI, may indicate tendon sheath edema.

Tendonitis Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight, the total Tendonitis incident cases were found to be more than 11 million in the 7MM in 2020.

The total Tendonitis treated cases was more than 5 million in the 7MM in 2020.

The Tendonitis Market Report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Tendonitis

Total Gender-specific Cases of Tendonitis

Total Region-specific Cases of Tendonitis

Total Treated Cases of Tendonitis

Tendonitis Treatment Market

Tendonitis may go away over time. If this is not the case, the doctor will offer therapies to minimize pain and inflammation while preserving mobility. Severe symptoms of tendonitis may necessitate the services of a rheumatologist, orthopedic surgeon, or physical therapist. Most tendonitis symptoms, when properly treated, do not result in lasting joint damage or disability. RICE (Rest, Ice, Compression, Elevation) therapy; physical or occupational therapy; splints, braces, or slings these assistive Tendonitis devices allow the affected area to rest until the pain subsides; over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription medications; and corticosteroids injections are all Tendonitis treatment options.

Treatment for Tendonitis aims to alleviate pain and minimize inflammation. Failure to rest will almost certainly prolong the symptoms. If the problem is in a hip, leg, or foot, they may need to refrain from strenuous weight-bearing activities for a brief period of time. This allows the irritation to subside. Ice may aid in the reduction of inflammation and discomfort. Once or twice a day, freeze the affected region for 10-15 minutes. If the pain persists, patients may require nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as aspirin, ibuprofen, or naproxen. Topical NSAIDs are now available and may relieve pain and inflammation without causing stomach problems. In addition, acetaminophen (Tylenol) can help with pain relief.

Tendonitis Pipeline Therapies and Key Players

AmnioFix (Micronized DHACM): MiMedx Group

Platelet-rich Plasma (PRP): University of Wisconsin-Madison /GE Electric Healthcare

/GE Electric Healthcare Joyclu (Diclofenac Etalhyaluronate/ SI-613): Seikagaku Corporation/Ono Pharmaceutical

Amniotic Fluid Tissue: R3 Stem Cell

Platelet-rich Plasma (PRP): University of Wisconsin-Madison / DePuy Synthes

/ DePuy Synthes Ortho-ATI: Orthocell

Adipose-Derived Regenerative Cells: InGeneron

Tendonitis Market Dynamics

Tendinopathy is becoming more common in the developed world as a result of greater engagement in leisure activities and an older population. As a result, the Tendonitis market is anticipated to increase significantly owing to an increase in the targeted patient pool. Moreover, the anticipated launch of upcoming targeted therapy options and novel treatment approaches by leading companies such as, TRB Chemedica, CollPlant, MiMedx Group, among others for tendonitis treatment would provide hope to patients and have a beneficial impact on the Tendonitis market.

Nevertheless, there are certain limitations associated with the current Tendonitis treatment which are impeding the Tendonitis market growth. The lack of awareness of the biology and clinical importance of the condition may limit the right diagnosis, perhaps leading to a delayed diagnosis and misdiagnosis, the greatest problem of tendonitis treatment and thus limiting the growth of the Tendonitis market. Furthermore, one of the key causes of poor patient care is a breakdown in communication between doctors and patients. It may stifle the expansion of the Tendonitis market and access to treatments. In addition, despite several clinical advancements in the treatment for Tendonitis, there is still an unmet need for effective therapeutic options to supplement intrinsic and surgical healing. These above-mentioned factors are acting as a barrier to Tendonitis market growth.

Scope of the Tendonitis Market Report

Study Period: 2018-2030

2018-2030 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Tendonitis Companies: TRB Chemedica, CollPlant, MiMedx Group, University of Wisconsin - Madison /GE Electric Healthcare, Seikagaku Corporation, Ono Pharmaceutical, Novartis, R3 Stem Cell, University of Wisconsin-Madison , DePuy Synthes, Orthocell, InGeneron, and others

TRB Chemedica, CollPlant, MiMedx Group, University of - /GE Electric Healthcare, Seikagaku Corporation, Ono Pharmaceutical, Novartis, R3 Stem Cell, , DePuy Synthes, Orthocell, InGeneron, and others Key Pipeline Therapies : AmnioFix (Micronized DHACM), Platelet-rich Plasma (PRP), Joyclu (Diclofenac Etalhyaluronate/SI-613), Cosentyx (Secukinumab/AIN457), Amniotic Fluid Tissue, Ortho-ATI, Adipose-Derived Regenerative Cells, and others

: AmnioFix (Micronized DHACM), Platelet-rich Plasma (PRP), Joyclu (Diclofenac Etalhyaluronate/SI-613), Cosentyx (Secukinumab/AIN457), Amniotic Fluid Tissue, Ortho-ATI, Adipose-Derived Regenerative Cells, and others Therapeutic Assessment: Tendonitis current marketed and emerging therapies

Tendonitis current marketed and emerging therapies Tendonitis Market Dynamics: Tendonitis market drivers and barriers

Tendonitis market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Tendonitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Tendonitis Market Key Insights 2. Tendonitis Market Report Introduction 3. Tendonitis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Tendonitis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Treatment and Management 7. Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Tendonitis Marketed Therapies 10. Tendonitis Emerging Drugs 11. 7 Major Tendonitis Market Analysis 12. Tendonitis Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Tendonitis Market Drivers 16 Tendonitis Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

