Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2022) - Mark Jarvis, CEO of Shoal Point Energy Ltd. (CSE: SHP), announced today that the Company has elected to exercise its option to participate in a second prospect in Pratt County, Kansas, operated by Shelby Resources LLC. Total acquisition and drilling costs of approximately U.S. $32,000 will earn a working interest of 6.5% of an 81% net revenue interest in the well and possible offset locations.

The well is expected to spud in late April or early May.

About Shoal Point Energy Ltd.

Shoal Point Energy Ltd. is a public company listed on the CSE exchange under the symbol "SHP". The company is focused on oil and gas exploration in Kansas and retains its oil and gas interests in the Humber Arm Allochthon play in western Newfoundland. The company is also actively evaluating new opportunities.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Mark Jarvis Chief Executive Officer 416-637-2181 extension 310

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120456