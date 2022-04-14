Regulatory News:

AFYREN (Paris:ALAFY), a Greentech company that offers manufacturers biobased, low-carbon products created with technology based on natural micro-organisms, today announced that its 2021 annual report has been made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers

This document is available in French under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and can be consulted in the "Documentation" section of the Investors' section of the company's website: www.afyren.com/investisseurs. An English version of the financial report will also be available before April 29, 2022.

Next financial publication

Half-year results 2022: September 27, 2022

About AFYREN

Founded in 2012 to meet the growing need of industries to reduce the use of petroleum derivatives in their production chain, AFYREN produces biomolecules derived from the reuse of non-food biomass. These ingredients are widely used in human and animal nutrition, flavors and fragrances, cosmetics, and fine chemicals. This production of renewable carbon, which is firmly grounded in the circular economy, uses fermentation technologies that are the result of 10 years of research and are patented worldwide. AFYREN is a winner of the 2030 Global Innovation Contest in the "Plant proteins and plant chemistry" category and was selected in the French Tech 120 in 2020 and 2021. In 2018, AFYREN committed to its industrial project by creating the AFYREN NEOXY joint venture with Bpifrance's SPI fund. The AFYREN NEOXY plant under construction in the Grand Est region will produce AFYREN organic acids in 2022. At the end of December 2021, AFYREN and AFYREN NEOXY employ more than 70 people at their sites in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand and Carling Saint-Avold. In 2021, AFYREN listed on Euronext Growth exchange in Paris, raising a total amount of 70.4 million euros with the objective of accelerating its industrial development (Afyren's ISIN: FR0014005AC9, ticker: ALAFY).

For more information: afyren.com

