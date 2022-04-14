Regulatory News:

Spartoo (ISIN: FR00140043Y1 ticker: ALSPT) (Paris:ALSPT), one of the leading online retailers for fashion items in Europe, today announced that it has been ranked number one in the 2022 list of the best online retailers by CAPITAL magazine, France's leading business magazine. The 8.6/10 score obtained in the "Multi-brand shoes" category, within the "Fashion and accessories websites" section, stands out as the highest score awarded to an e-commerce website, all categories included.

The ranking was based on a strict methodology that evaluated a large panel of 3,000 online shoppers on more than 60 criteria related to the main themes that consumers are sensitive to, namely site design and ergonomics, purchasing and delivery, trust and security, service and communication, payment and technical performance.

Spartoo's rating clearly attests to its commercial, operational and technical excellence in all of the above-mentioned criteria, echoing the site's customer-centric approach, which has historically been objectified by Trustpilot's ratings, which are among the highest in the sector in France and in Europe. Among the criteria singled out are the breadth of the product offering, the quality of logistics, with item tracking via RFID chips, and the customer service provided by an in-house call center.

Boris Saragaglia, co-founder and CEO of Spartoo, said: "We are particularly proud to emerge, for the second year, as the leading online retailer by obtaining the highest score in all categories in this ranking based on a demanding methodology and incorporating a comprehensive set of criteria. This award validates, once again, our strategy based, for more than 15 years, on the mastery of the entire value chain of the e-commerce business, from transport to after-sales service, including logistics, as well as the technological platform based on a high quality IT architecture and proprietary marketing tools. A winning choice that would not have been possible without the internalization of the know-how held by our formidable team of more than 400 employees of nearly 30 different nationalities. All of them are committed to the same goal: customer satisfaction through a unique and constantly expanding product offering, with the widest choice of fashion items in Europe, and unparalleled customer service

About Spartoo

With 10,000 brands and more than 1.2 million items, Spartoo offers one of the widest selections of fashion items (footwear, ready-to-wear, bags) in more than 30 countries in Europe, thanks to its team of more than 400 employees of nearly 30 different nationalities. In 2021, the Group generated a GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) of €214 million, 41% of which was generated internationally. With an integrated logistics platform and after-sales service, Spartoo stands out for its customer-centric approach, as evidenced by a very high customer satisfaction rate. The strategy is based on the strong synergies between the online sales model and the advantages of physical stores, which support loyalty and brand awareness. Capitalizing on its e-commerce know-how, Spartoo has also developed a complete range of services for professionals.

