Ageas announces the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders of ageas SA/NV

As the quorum required for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 20 April 2022 will not be attained, ageas SA/NV is organising the Ordinary and Extraordinary Meetings of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on Wednesday 18May 2022 at 10:30 a.m. The Meeting is being held at the National Theatre in 1000 Brussels, Boulevard Emile Jacqmain 111-115, in accordance with the corona measures applicable on the day of the Meeting. Shareholders are advised to consult the Ageas website) for any additional information on this subject.

The general conditions for attending the Meeting as well as the below documents are available on the ageaswebsite:

the convening notice, together with the agenda containing the items: the discharge of liability, the approval of the annual report and accounts for 2021, the approval of the remuneration report, the 2021 dividend, the proposals for the appointment and reappointment of Board members the approval of proposed amendments to the Articles of Association, and; the possibility for the company to acquire ageas SA/NV shares.



Shareholders will be able to register, vote and ask questions at the Meeting if, on the date of registration, they hold the number of shares for which they have indicated their intention to exercise their voting rights, irrespective of the number of shares they hold on the day of the Meeting. The registration date has been set at 4 May 2022 at midnight (CET).

Shareholders who wish to attend the Meeting must make their intentions known no later than 12 May 2022 by communicating their instructions to the company, their bank or their financial institution.

Questions about this Meeting can be e-mailed to general.meeting@ageas.com.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with nearly 200 years of expertise and experience. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life products that meet their specific needs, not just for today but also for tomorrow. Ageas, one of the largest insurance companies in Europe, is mainly active in Europe and Asia, which together make up the majority of the global insurance market. Through a combination of wholly-owned subsidiaries and long-term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors, Ageas successfully operates in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore and the Philippines, and is among the market leaders in most countries where it is represented. Ageas has some 40,000 employees, and inflows amounted to around EUR 40 billion (all figures at 100%) in 2021.

