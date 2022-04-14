MindBerry Wins 'UK's Most Innovative Personal and Professional Development Platform' at the 2022 Private Healthcare Awards

GHP Private Healthcare Awards 2022 recognise excellence for services within the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries

LONDON, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MindBerry, a leading provider of comprehensive mental health care benefits for employers, today announced that Global Health and Pharma Magazine has accredited the company 'Most Innovative Personal and Professional Development Platform - UK' at the 2022 Private Healthcare Awards.

While benefits through other EAPs can vary by country, MindBerry offers employers consistent access to world-class, technology-enabled mental health care solutions. This includes therapy, a 24/7-care line, coaching, webinars, and workshops.

"We are honoured to be the winner and recognised as the Most Innovative Personal and Professional Development Platform," said Sandra de Monte, MindBerry founder. "Our success is attributable to our talented management team and experienced bench of advisors, all of whom are passionate about making a significant difference in behavioural health. We are on a trajectory to become a global leader in mental health care by continuing to grow our international client base and clinically trained mental health professionals."

Global Health and Pharma Magazine, in announcing the winners of the 2022 Private Healthcare Awards, stated "By all regards, Private Healthcare is defined by the pursuit of perfection, always driving for best-in-class patient centricity, and paradigm shifting developments. In many ways, the sector enjoys more freedoms than its public counterpart, with many of its best practitioners exploring new ground to revolutionise their work and refine their expertise."

Awards Co-ordinator Emma Pridmore commented on the winners recognised in this year's programme. "Private healthcare is a vast and extraordinary sector, and regardless of whether you are a medical professional in that environment, or in administration, recruitment, logistics, product development or research, everyone has an important role to play. Ultimately, I offer my sincere congratulations to everyone in this year's programme."

For more information about MindBerry's innovative mental health benefits for employers, visit mind-berry.com.

About MindBerry

MindBerry is a leading scale-up provider of mental health benefits, serving over 5,000 global employees. MindBerry's powerful purpose is to enable potential by engaging minds to impact society for the better. MindBerry uses technology to intelligently match individuals with the right professionals, providing access to an unlimited messaging service, and an innovative digital platform to deliver a frictionless experience for members, providers, and employers. MindBerry easily connects members to an elite provider network; therapists, counsellors, and coaches, to provide personalised care for every member. MindBerry's approach to mental health care has been proven to help improve employee engagement and resilience, and reduce health care costs for employers. MindBerry also provides resources; white papers, case studies, and webinars with MindBerry professionals and experts, sharing strategies to support the behavioural health of employees. For more information, visit mind-berry.com and follow us on Linkedin, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Global Health & Pharma Magazine (GHP)

GHP is global information sharing platform and a multi-disciplinary members community.

To find out more about all of the winners and discover what has led them to becoming who they are today, please visit http://www.ghp-news.com/ to access our winner's supplement.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1797459/MindBerry_logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1797458/GHP_Private_Healthcare_Awards_2022.jpg