Marijuana Company of America Inc.: Marijuana Company of America, Inc. to Present at Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelics Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC:MCOA) ("the Company"), operates, invests, and acquires companies exclusively in the cannabis sector, today announced that Jesus Quintero, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelics Conference on Wednesday, April 20th, at 11:00 AM ET.

Jesus Quintero, the CEO, stated, "We look forward to presenting the MCOA story as we begin full deployment of our new acquisitions, streamlining of our businesses and expansion into consumer markets domestically as well as internationally."

Event: MCOA Presentation at the Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelics Conference

Date: Wednesday, April 20th, 2022

Time: 11:00 AM ET

Register to watch the presentation https://cannabis-conference22.mysequire.com/

We encourage investors to request 1x1 meetings with MCOA on the Sequire event website or info@mcoainvestments.com.

Summary of Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelics Conference

The Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelic Conference is back on Wednesday, April 20th, 2022. Hear from over 50 top public companies in the cannabis, CBD, and psychedelic space. The event will also host industry experts and special guests for keynotes and panels.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

Marijuana Company of America (MCOA) operates, invests, and acquires exclusively companies in the cannabis sector. The Company is a multi-state (licensed) operator and the parent company within the cultivation, distribution, and international consumer product sectors.

For more information, visit: www.marijuanacompanyofamerica.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which are not purely historical and may include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs, and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate," "seek," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's" reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please visit www.marijuanacompanyofamerica.com or visit www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

info@marijuanacompanyofamerica.com

info@mcoainvestments.com

888-777-4362

SOURCE: Marijuana Company of America Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/697546/Marijuana-Company-of-America-Inc-to-Present-at-Sequire-Cannabis-Psychedelics-Conference