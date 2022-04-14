DJ Affluent Medical: Coverage initiation by Kepler Cheuvreux.

PRESS RELEASE

Aix-en-Provence, 14 April 2022 - 17:45

Coverage initiation by Kepler Cheuvreux

Affluent Medical (ISIN code: FR0013333077 - Ticker: AFME), a French medtech specialising in the international development and industrialisation of innovative medical prostheses, at a clinical stage, to treat urinary incontinence and mitral valve pathology, announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux has initiated coverage of the stock.

Affluent Medical now benefits from Kepler Cheuvreux' coverage with the publication of a financial note entitled " Kill three birds with one stone". This new note completes the coverage of the stock and enriches the consensus of analysts alongside Swisslife and Invest Securities. The financial analysis is available on the website: https:// www.keplercheuvreux.com/, under "Research Public Access".

About Affluent Medical

Affluent Medical is a French player in MedTech, founded by Truffle Capital, with the aim of becoming a global leader in the treatment of heart and vascular diseases, which are the leading cause of death worldwide, and of urinary incontinence, which today affects one in four adults. Affluent Medical develops innovative, next-generation minimally invasive implants to restore essential physiological functions in these areas. The four major technologies developed by the Company are currently in the pre-clinical and clinical study phase. Kalios is set to be the first medical device to be marketed in Europe.

For more information, please visit: www.affluentmedical.com

Contacts:

AFFLUENT MEDICAL ACTIFIN, financial communication Jérôme GEOFFROY Ghislaine GASPARETTO Chief Financial and Administrative Officer +33 (0) 6 21 10 49 24 investor@affluentmedical.com affluentmedical@actifin.fr ACTIFIN, financial press relations Jennifer JULLIA PRIMATICE, public relations France Thomas ROBOREL de CLIMENS +33 (0) 6 47 97 54 87 +33 (0) 6 78 12 97 95 jjullia@actifin.fr thomasdeclimens@primatice.com

