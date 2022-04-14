Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.04.2022
WKN: A3CRZT ISIN: FR0013333077 Ticker-Symbol: 0JZ 
Frankfurt
14.04.22
09:16 Uhr
4,040 Euro
-0,020
-0,49 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Affluent Medical: Coverage initiation by Kepler Cheuvreux.

Affluent Medical Affluent Medical: Coverage initiation by Kepler Cheuvreux. 14-Apr-2022 / 17:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRESS RELEASE

Aix-en-Provence, 14 April 2022 - 17:45

Coverage initiation by Kepler Cheuvreux

Affluent Medical (ISIN code: FR0013333077 - Ticker: AFME), a French medtech specialising in the international development and industrialisation of innovative medical prostheses, at a clinical stage, to treat urinary incontinence and mitral valve pathology, announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux has initiated coverage of the stock.

Affluent Medical now benefits from Kepler Cheuvreux' coverage with the publication of a financial note entitled " Kill three birds with one stone". This new note completes the coverage of the stock and enriches the consensus of analysts alongside Swisslife and Invest Securities. The financial analysis is available on the website: https:// www.keplercheuvreux.com/, under "Research Public Access".

About Affluent Medical

Affluent Medical is a French player in MedTech, founded by Truffle Capital, with the aim of becoming a global leader in the treatment of heart and vascular diseases, which are the leading cause of death worldwide, and of urinary incontinence, which today affects one in four adults. Affluent Medical develops innovative, next-generation minimally invasive implants to restore essential physiological functions in these areas. The four major technologies developed by the Company are currently in the pre-clinical and clinical study phase. Kalios is set to be the first medical device to be marketed in Europe.

For more information, please visit: www.affluentmedical.com

Contacts: 

AFFLUENT MEDICAL              ACTIFIN, financial communication 
Jérôme GEOFFROY              Ghislaine GASPARETTO 
Chief Financial and Administrative Officer +33 (0) 6 21 10 49 24 
investor@affluentmedical.com        affluentmedical@actifin.fr 
ACTIFIN, financial press relations 
Jennifer JULLIA              PRIMATICE, public relations France 
                      Thomas ROBOREL de CLIMENS 
+33 (0) 6 47 97 54 87           +33 (0) 6 78 12 97 95 
jjullia@actifin.fr             thomasdeclimens@primatice.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Affluent Medical - Kepler Cheuvreux EN 

=------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Language:    English 
Company:     Affluent Medical 
         320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 
         13100 Aix en Provence France 
         France 
Phone:      +33 4 42 95 12 20 
E-mail:     jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com 
Internet:    https://www.affluentmedical.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0013333077 
Euronext Ticker: AFME 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1328901 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1328901 14-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1328901&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2022 11:55 ET (15:55 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
