Tego Cyber Inc. Expands Investor Relations And Market Awareness With The Hire Of B2i Digital Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. Becomes A Featured Company On B2i Digital's Investor Awareness Platform Increasing Market Engagement And Communication

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announced it has retained B2i Digital, Inc. to develop and implement a comprehensive digital marketing plan to enhance the existing market awareness program for its common shares. The digital marketing strategy will be to introduce Tego Cyber Inc. (TGCB) to new retail investors globally via investor focused digital marketing platforms. This initiative is being implemented in preparation for listing on a senior exchange.

"We are very pleased to be working with David Shapiro and the B2i Digital team to expand the digital footprint for investor relations," stated Shannon Wilkinson, CEO of Tego Cyber Inc. "As we enter into the revenue/profitability phase of our business model, it is important that we tell our story to the global investment community in a timely and cost-effective manner," continued Mrs. Wilkinson.

"In the current state of world affairs, cyber security has never been more essential to individuals, businesses and governments," observed David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital, Inc. "When we started talking with Tego Cyber we immediately recognized their unique value proposition in the specific niche of cyber threat intelligence. We knew our investor community would find their story to be both relevant and timely. We look forward to adding Tego to our family of Featured Companies, telling their story to the 12,000+ daily b2idigital.com visitors and making individual introductions to key influencers in the capital markets."

About B2i Digital, Inc.

B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies to tell a company's story to retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, b2idigital.com, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to bring the most relevant investors to each company based on its sector, stage in its capital markets evolution and overall company story. The company was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro who was previously the Chief Marketing Officer for Maxim Group LLC and its investor awareness platform, M-Vest.com.

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (the "Company") was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. The Company has developed a cyber threat intelligence application that integrates with top end security platforms to gather, analyze, then proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego Guardian threat intelligence application takes in vetted and curated threat data and after utilizing a proprietary process, the platform compiles, analyzes, and then delivers that data to an enterprise network in a format that is timely, informative, and relevant. The threat data provides additional context including specific details needed to identify and counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disparate information. The first version of the application will integrate with the widely accepted Splunk SIEM to provide real-time threat intelligence to macro enterprises using the Splunk architecture. The Company plans on developing future versions of the Tego Guardian application for integration with other established SIEM systems and platforms including: Elastic, IBM QRadar, AT&T Cybersecurity, Exabeam, and Google Chronical. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

