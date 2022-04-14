artnet AG: Record-Breaking Premier Prints Sale Soars on Artnet Auctions

8 auction records set, 4 auction debuts

106% Sell-Through Rate by value

$425k for Roy Lichtenstein's Nude with Yellow Pillow sets a new auction record

Strongest Prints Sale in Artnet Auctions history

NEW YORK, NY and BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / Artnet Auctions' spring Premier Prints & Multiples sale set a new record for the highest revenue generating sale in the category's history. The sale achieved a sell-through by value of 106% and set eight auction records.

The sale saw worldwide bidding across three continents. All of the artworks sold in the auction exceeded their low-estimate by an average of 65%, while over half of the artworks sold also exceeded their high-estimate.

The top lot of the auction was Roy Lichtenstein's 1994 Nude with Yellow Pillow (from the Nude series), which sold for $425,000 - over twice its low estimate - and was the highest value work sold on the Artnet Auctions platform so far this year. Five bidders competed for this work, setting a new auction record for the print and surpassing the mark set just last year at Sotheby's by $47,000.

"With the trust of our clients and hard work of our Prints team, our Prints sales have continued to achieve strong results for some really wonderful and rare-to-market editions", said Conner Williams, Artnet Auctions' Head of Prints and Multiples. "I think this was no more apparent than in the outburst of competitive bidding on the final day, especially for Lichtenstein's Nude with Yellow Pillow."

Roy Lichtenstein Nude with Yellow Pillow

Other notable records set in the sale include Helen Frankenthaler's 1987 work Mary, Mary, which also realized more than double its low estimate at $16,250, and Keith Haring's 1988 work Art Attack on AIDS, a rare and small-edition screenprint on wood, which realized $93,750. Additionally, Three Clippings, a complete set of 3 works, by Jonas Wood was offered and sold in the sale - this was only the second time the trio of prints had come to auction, and after several rounds of competitive bidding, the set achieved $100,000, making it one of the highest auction results for a set of prints by the artist.

Colleen Cash, Artnet's Vice President, Auctions, noted that "Prints has long been a top category for us at Artnet Auctions, and this latest sale confirms the strength of our market positioning, especially where top-tier modern and contemporary artwork is concerned. With competitive bidding seen from clients across the globe, there's no question of the category's strength at Artnet, or the appetite the market has for great work accessed digitally."

