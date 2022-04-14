Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2022) - Star Buds neighborhood dispensary is celebrating every cannabis lover's favorite holiday this year by hosting events, promotions, and giving away free dabs at various Star Buds locations around the Denver area.

Star Buds is one of Denver's most recognizable and influential names in the local cannabis industry. Since 2013, the franchise has provided Coloradoans with a top-notch selection of flower strains, popular concentrates, edibles, tinctures, and topicals.

Whether you are an avid recreational smoker, medical patient, or just looking for a great time, there is a Star Buds 420 event for you. With locations from Longmont to Pueblo, there's a Star Buds close by celebrating the holiday with food trucks, games, free products, and music.

420 Stash and Dash Social Scavenger Hunt

Star Buds is hosting a social media scavenger hunt leading up to 420 called Stash and Dash. Flower and products from 710 Labs, Made in Xiaolin, and Green Dot are hidden around various stores in Boulder and Denver. Locations and clues will be announced on the @star_buds_colorado Instagram account. Follow the account and check out their story for clues.

Star Buds 420 Event Schedule

Join the lively Star Buds crew at the following locations on 4/19 or 4/20 for a full day of music, food trucks, giveaways, and games. The dispensaries will be open and offering Star Buds' legendary selection of premium flower, concentrates, edibles, and tinctures.

Southeast Aurora

4/20 - Food truck, DJ, Raffle, and Games

Commerce City

4/20 - Taco Block food truck, DJ, Karaoke 3 - 7pm

Denver University

4/19 - Taste Bud Bullies food truck 11am - 3pm; spend $60 and get a free entree

4/20 - Em's Ice Cream from 2 - 4pm; spend $60 and get a free ice cream

Glendale

4/20 - Saucy's Southern BBQ food truck 11a - 2p, Chuey Fu's food truck 2 - 5pm; first 50 customers to spend $65 get a free entree

4/20 - Spin the wheel to win a prize wheel; play corn hole or lifesize Connect Four

Lakeside

4/20 - Face painting 1 - 3pm; Henna 3 - 5pm

Longmont

4/19 - Saucy Chops food truck 12 - 3pm; loyalty members receive free entrée with purchase!

Niwot

4/20 - Saucy Chops food truck 5 - 7pm; free entrée with purchase

Pueblo West

4/20 - Steel City Café food truck 10:30am - 4pm

If you would like more information on the Star Buds' 420 event schedule or contests, please reach out via email digitalmarketing@schwazze.com.

Schwazze, formerly Man Technologies, Inc. completed its acquisition of Star Buds' entire Colorado footprint in March 2021. Recognized as pioneers in the industry with experience in all facets of cannabis, from retail to cultivation to manufacturing, the team at Schwazze prides themselves on shining high above the rest.

Schwazze Corporate Headquarters

4880 Havana St., Suite 201

Denver, CO 80239

Contact: Sandra Bergman, Retail Marketing Director

Phone: 303.946.9896

Email: msandra.bergman@schwazze.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120489