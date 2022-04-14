Regulatory News:

Teleperformance SE's (Paris:TEP) Combined General Meeting was held on April 14, 2022 in Paris under the chairmanship of Daniel Julien, Chairman and CEO of the group.

Shareholders adopted all the resolutions submitted to their vote.

They notably approved:

the 2021 parent company and consolidated financial statements;

the proposed dividend of €3.30 per share, representing an increase compared with the previous year: the ex-dividend date is April 26, 2022 and the payment date is April 28, 2022;

the renewal of the terms of office of four directors: Bernard Canetti, Pauline Ginestié, Wai Ping Leung and Patrick Thomas;

the appointment of Shelly Gupta and Carole Toniutti as directors. These appointments will increase the percentage of women on the Board to 50% (compared to 43% previously) and strengthen the Board's diversity in terms of experience, expertise, and nationalities;

the information on the remuneration of directors and corporate officers as well as their remuneration policy, described in the corporate governance report included in the 2021 Universal Registration Document.

The resolutions submitted to the shareholders were all approved with strong majorities*. They reflect the Group's ongoing commitment to meet the expectations of its shareholders and adopt best practices in corporate governance.

* Voting results provided in the appendix to this press release and available on Teleperformance's corporate website (www.teleperformance.com Investors General Meetings section).

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and advanced related services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process.This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019 and the FTSE4Good index since 2018.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

APPENDIX:

VOTING RESULTS OF THE COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF APRIL 14, 2022

Ordinary Extraordinary Number of shares composing the share capital 58,737,600 58,737,600 Number of shares with voting rights: 58,645,175 58,645,175 Number of shareholders represented or voting by post: 4,945 4,945 Number of shares owned by shareholders represented or voting by post 40 993 750 40 993 750 Number of voting rights owned by shareholders represented or voting by post: 42 143 536 42 143 536 Quorum 69.90% 69.90%

FOR AGAINST ABSTENTIONS RESULTS Number Number Number As an Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting 1. Approval of the statutory financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 42,112,090 99.994% 2,414 0.006% 28,894 Adopted 2. Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 42,112,083 99.994% 2,414 0.006% 28,894 Adopted 3. Appropriation of 2021 results Determination of dividend amount and payment date 41,954,965 99.562% 184,380 0.438% 4,063 Adopted 4. Special report of the statutory auditors on regulated agreements and commitments Acknowledgement of the absence of new agreements 42,138,883 99.999% 305 0.001% 4,220 Adopted 5. Approval of the information referred to in paragraph I of Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code for all of the Company's corporate officers 40,646,204 96.461% 1,491,049 3.539% 6,150 Adopted 6. Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional elements comprising the total remuneration and the benefits of all kind paid in the 2021 financial year or granted in respect of the 2021 financial year to Mr. Daniel Julien, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 35,758,011 85.564% 6,032,841 14.436% 352,391 Adopted 7. Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional elements comprising the total remuneration and the benefits of all kind paid in the 2021 financial year or granted in respect of the 2021 financial year to Mr. Olivier Rigaudy, Deputy Chief Executive Officer 36,783,861 88.020% 5,006,504 11.980% 352,796 Adopted 8. Approval of the remuneration policy for directors 41,767,354 99.887% 47,309 0.113% 328,675 Adopted 9. Approval of the remuneration policy for the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 38,181,951 90.738% 3,897,293 9.262% 64,129 Adopted 10. Approval of the remuneration policy for the Deputy Chief Executive Officer 38,616,617 91.769% 3,463,703 8.231% 63,063 Adopted 11. Appointment of Ms. Shelly GUPTA as a director 42,117,101 99.950% 21,099 0.050% 5,038 Adopted 12. Appointment of Ms. Carole TONIUTTI as a director 42,115,707 99.949% 21,647 0.051% 5,766 Adopted 13. Renewal of the term of office of Ms. Pauline GINESTIE as a director 42,115,555 99.948% 21,842 0.052% 5,914 Adopted 14. Renewal of the term of office of Ms. Wai Ping LEUNG as a director 42,112,552 99.939% 25,498 0.061% 5,053 Adopted 15. Renewal of the term of office of Mr. Patrick THOMAS as a director 40,697,260 96.581% 1,440,763 3.419% 5,224 Adopted 16. Renewal of the term of office of Mr. Bernard CANETTI as a director 34,373,967 83.829% 6,630,792 16.171% 1,138,386 Adopted 17. Determination of the annual amount of directors' remuneration 42,001,877 99.676% 136,658 0.324% 4,693 Adopted 18. Authorization to be given to the Board of Directors to allow the Company to repurchase its own shares pursuant to the provisions of Article L.22-10-62 of the French Commercial Code, duration of the authorization, purposes, conditions, cap, non-exercise during public offerings 41,695,925 98.970% 433,860 1.030% 13,493 Adopted As an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting 19. Delegation of authority to be given to the Board of Directors for the issue of ordinary shares and/or securities giving access to the capital (of the Company or of a subsidiary) and/or to debt instruments, with application of the preferential subscription rights for shareholders, duration of the delegation, maximum nominal amount of capital increases, option to offer the unsubscribed securities to the public, non-exercise during public offerings 39,371,148 93.426% 2,770,295 6.574% 1,776 Adopted 20. Delegation of authority to be given to the Board of Directors for the issue of ordinary shares and/or securities giving access to the capital (of the Company or of a subsidiary) and/or to debt instruments, without preferential subscription rights for shareholders, with the option to confer a priority right, by public offering (except offers referred to in paragraph 1 of Article L.411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code) and/or as consideration for securities transferred under a public exchange offer, duration of the delegation, maximum nominal amount of capital increases, issue price, option to limit the issue to the amount of subscriptions or to distribute unsubscribed securities, non-exercise during public offerings 39,520,717 93.782% 2,620,498 6.218% 2,012 Adopted 21. Delegation of authority to be given to the Board of Directors for the issue of ordinary shares and/or securities giving access to the capital (of the Company or of a subsidiary) and/or to debt instruments, without preferential subscription rights for shareholders by an offer referred to in paragraph 1 of Article L.411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, duration of the delegation, maximum nominal amount of capital increases, issue price, option to limit the issue to the amount of subscriptions or to distribute unsubscribed securities, non-exercise during public offerings 38,371,343 91.053% 3,770,368 8.947% 1,473 Adopted 22. Authorization to increase the amount of capital increases under the 19th, 20th and 21st resolutions within the limit of their thresholds and within the limit of 15% of the initial issuance, non-exercise during public offerings 36,614,546 86.894% 5,522,701 13.106% 5,900 Adopted 23. Delegation of authority to be given to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities giving access to the equity, without preferential subscription rights for shareholders, in favor of members of a company savings plan pursuant to the provisions of Articles L.3332-18 et seq. of the French Labor Code, duration of the delegation, maximum nominal amount of capital increases, issue price, possibility to allocate free shares in accordance with Article L.3332-21 of the French Labor Code 41,017,701 97.334% 1,123,390 2.666% 2,054 Adopted 24. Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors to grant, under no consideration, existing shares and/or shares to be issued to employees and/or certain corporate officers of the Company or of affiliated companies or economic interest groups, waiver by the shareholders of their preferential subscription rights, duration of the authorization, cap, term of vesting period in particular in the event of disability 38,450,023 92.004% 3,341,556 7.996% 351,578 Adopted 25. Powers for formalities 42,137,667 99.999% 340 0.001% 4,187 Adopted

Teleperformance SE (Societas Europaea). Share capital of ?146,844,000.301 292 702 RCS Paris.

21-25 rue Balzac, 75406 Paris Cedex 08 France. Siret 301 292 702 00059. Code APE 6420Z.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220414005809/en/

Contacts:

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS

Investor relations and financial communication department

TELEPERFORMANCE

+33 1 53 83 59 15

investor@teleperformance.com

PRESS RELATIONS

Europe

Karine Allouis Leslie Jung-Isenwater Laurent Poinsot

IMAGE7

+33 1 53 70 74 70

teleperformance@image7.fr

PRESS RELATIONS

Americas and Asia-Pacific

Mark Pfeiffer

TELEPERFORMANCE

+1 801-257-5811

mark.pfeiffer@teleperformance.com