Plymouth, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2022) - Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (CSE: PRT) (OTCQB: PLRTF) (FSE: 4XA) (WKN: A2N8RH) ("Plymouth Rock", "PRT", "Plyrotech", or the "Company") a leader in developing unmanned technologies and detection apparatus is providing this update on the status of a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") granted on March 31, 2022 by the British Columbia Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Order ("NP 12-203").

On April 1, 2022, the Company announced that, for reasons disclosed in the news release, there would be a delay in the filing of its financial statements, annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2021 (the "Annual Filings") beyond the period prescribed under applicable Canadian securities laws (the "Default Announcement"). The Company reports that it anticipates filing the Annual Filings on or before May 30, 2022 and will provide further updates on the timing of the filing, as necessary.

During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed common shares. However, the Company's chief executive officer and chief financial officer will not be able to trade in the Company's shares. Other than as disclosed in this news release, there are no material changes to the information contained in the Default Announcement. The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of NP 12- 203 and will continue to issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as it remains in default of the Annual Filings requirement.

About Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc.

We are on a mission to bring engineering-driven answers to the most critical problems that threaten our safety. We work with government, law enforcement and military to innovate solutions for national security, defense and space systems. The Company is developing the next generation of threat detection solutions and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS).

PRT designs and manufactures purpose-built multirotor UAS, utilizing Artificial Intelligence, cutting-edge sensors, and the latest dual-camera modules as standard, offering thermal capabilities alongside high-definition real-time air-to-ground streaming, with the ability to mount multiple, various sensors, modules, and payloads.

Our advanced threat detection methods fuse artificial intelligence with augmented reality interfaces to eliminate human operating error. Plymouth Rock products, both airborne and land-based, will scan for threat items at greater 'stand-off' distances than current existing technologies. Our unique radar imaging and signal processing technology creates new opportunities for remotely operated, non-intrusive screening of crowds in real time.

Plymouth Rock's core technologies include: (1) UAS platforms engineered to conform to NDAA FY2020 Section 848 ("PRT UAS"); (2) A compact microwave radar system for scanning shoe's ("Shoe Scanner"); (3) A compact modular radar utilized for a variety of applications, from aircraft to weapon detection ("CODA").

www.plyrotech.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dana Wheeler, President and CEO

+1-774-404-7685

info@plyrotech.com

Investor Information

Tasso Baras

+1-778-477-6990

tasso@plyrotech.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

