Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2022) - Unified Global, a Collective that is heavily rooted within the industry, will be participating in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, which will take place on April 20 and April 21 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

"Why head out West when you can attend the biggest cannabis event to hit the East Coast? The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will bring more than 1,000 of the top movers and shakers in the cannabis industry to your backyard," said Chief Zinger Jason Raznick. "We've kept the pedal to the metal during COVID-19 and continue to be very excited to shine the spotlight on the cannabis industry. This conference will be the best place to raise money, create partnerships, and expand media visibility for all involved."

To register and access please follow this link.

About Unified Global Collective

Unified Global is a consolidator of profitable, cannabis operators into a scalable public company.

It is becoming the first CAN-AM MSO, consolidating in mature markets in the U.S. and Canada.

About The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America is returning to Miami.

The next iteration of the famed Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will gather industry insiders and investors from around the world once again on April 20 and 21 in Miami. Attendees can expect two full days of keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, networking, company presentations, celebrity appearances, and more.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is guaranteed to offer participants all the benefits of an immersive and robust in-person conference from any remote location. The conference will feature an interactive forum of live and on-demand presentations from top CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis space.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Michael Lamb

415-272-1228

michael.l@Unifiedglobalcorp.com

MEDIA-

Krysta Jones

303-949-2305

Krysta.j@Unifiedglobalcorp.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120507