Hillsborough, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2022) - Bob Loss, CEO of The Amwell Agency, announces a new life insurance offer designed to reduce downside risk. This new offer is in the form of high cash value permanent life insurance. Bob Loss created The Amwell Agency with the goal of helping his clients grow their wealth, reduce their taxes, and achieve their dreams of attaining financial security.

At the heart of The Amwell Agency's mission is the recognition that thousands of individuals are in need of financial guidance and assistance. Since its inception in 1995, the organization has been led by its vision of creating an avenue that would help go-getters and families live the life they have always dreamed of.

The Amwell Agency also focuses on charitable causes. Founder Bob Loss was involved in the creation of a charity golf outing to help give back and involve the community. Bob funds this venture and other charitable organizations through The Amwell Agency. The charity golf outing has raised over $220k for these families during the ten years of running the event.

"We set ourselves apart by helping our clients get what they want. Here at The Amwell Agency our clients share their thoughts and concerns. Unfortunately in our industry, many advisors tell you where you should be, but don't actually listen to the needs of the client," Bob Loss explained when asked about how The Amwell Agency distinguishes itself from its competitors. "AA discusses what each client's goals are by breaking down what their need is in the near future, and goal for retirement. With each individual's specific goals we can determine what they will need to do to fulfill their desires with a specialized financial plan specifically geared to them."

With its new offer on life insurance, The Amwell Agency continues to take significant strides towards the forefront of the industry. With the launch of the new life insurance offer, Amwell and Bob hope to help clients secure their finances so they can have an easier retirement process.

