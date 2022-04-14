Blue Diamond Resorts Properties in Punta Cana Receive the TUI Care Foundation Award 2022

TORONTO, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing efforts and dedication to local communities and upcoming generations, five Blue Diamond Resorts properties in the Dominican Republic received the prestigious TUI Care Foundation Award 2022, one of 13 accolades handed out by the TUI Group during the TUI Global Hotel Awards 2022. These awards were received in recognition of hotels that have received outstandingly high satisfaction scores from customers and demonstrated their commitment to sustainability.



Sharing the dedicated vision of the TUI Care Foundation, Royalton Punta Cana, Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana, Royalton Splash Punta Cana, Royalton Bavaro, and Royalton CHIC Punta Cana have continued to go over and above to contribute to the TUI Academy program for over six years as they work towards achieving more inclusive communities and destinations by using education and tourism to create more career opportunities.

The graduation of the seventh generation of TUI Academy participants took place at Royalton Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort and Casino on March 10, 2022.

The success of the TUI Academy flagship project in the Dominican Republic relies on coaching thousands of students throughout their formative time in the Technical Training Institute and offers guided internships as well as job guarantees for almost all graduates. This project has a clear objective on empowering young people socially, economically, and at a personal level to avoid the risks of sexual exploitation. These efforts have led the way for the formation of many more academies like this one around the world.

TUI's prestigious awards are based on customer feedback, and nominees and guests attended the virtual ceremony that was streamed.

