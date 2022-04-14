Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Reports Record Second Quarter

Second quarter revenue of $39.8 million, a 66% increase year over year

Second quarter operating profit of $5.0 million, a new quarterly record

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL) (OTCQX:CWLPF) today issued its financial results for the fiscal 2022 second quarter ended February 28, 2022. All references to quarters or years are for the fiscal periods unless otherwise noted and all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars. Financial results include those of IQTalent Partners, Inc. (IQTP) beginning on the date of acquisition of December 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights (in $000s except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2.28.22 2.28.21 2.28.22 2.28.21 Professional fees - Caldwell 27,258 19,724 53,850 37,777 Professional fees - IQTP 12,550 4,285 24,272 4,285 Consolidated professional fees 39,808 24,009 78,122 42,062 Direct expense reimbursements 135 73 251 147 Revenues 39,943 24,082 78,373 42,209 Cost of sales 30,271 18,079 60,703 31,416 Government stimulus grants - (156 ) - (266 ) Reimbursed direct expenses 135 73 251 147 Gross profit 9,537 6,086 17,419 10,912 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,820 5,389 9,774 8,563 Acquisition-related expenses 690 644 1,491 869 Operating profit (loss) 5,027 53 6,154 1,480 Interest expense on lease liability 107 120 219 227 Interest expense on loans payable - 9 - 9 Investment income (2 ) (5 ) (7 ) (14 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 89 71 (34 ) 105 Earnings (loss) before tax 4,833 (142 ) 5,976 1,153 Income tax expense (recovery) 1,331 (512 ) 1,729 (151 ) Net earnings (loss) after tax 3,502 370 4,247 1,304 Basic earnings per share $ 0.137 $ 0.016 $ 0.166 $ 0.059

Summary

"This was another record-breaking quarter for Caldwell, delivering the strongest second quarter and first half in Caldwell's history," said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "Consolidated revenue for the quarter was $39.8 million (a 66% increase over the prior year) and $78.4 million for the fiscal year to date (an 86% increase over the prior year). Both business segments showed strong organic growth year over year.

Our Caldwell executive search segment contributed $27.4 million in revenue in the second quarter, a 38% increase over the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Our IQTP segment, which added $12.6 million in revenue during the second quarter, has seen sustained and significant growth in demand for their flexible on-demand resourcing model and innovative use of AI technology. Our consolidated operating profit also hit all-time highs of over $5 million for the quarter, inclusive of acquisition-related costs of $0.7 million."

Wallace continued: "These outstanding results demonstrate that our strategy is clearly resonating with clients and differentiating us in the marketplace. Our recent investment in Skyminyr is the latest example of our mission to implement creative and innovative techniques that allow our clients to leverage technology in the war for talent. By integrating Skyminyr's AI-based candidate search capabilities into our search process over time, we will further strengthen our ability to offer seamless talent acquisition solutions at all levels to our clients. In the immediate, we will continue to drive organic expansion and review acquisition opportunities that align with our client-driven belief that Talent Transforms to further drive growth and shareholder value."

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent Partners - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations that are subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "will," "likely," "estimates," "potential," "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. The Company is subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to, software that we license from third parties, our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues, successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses, our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to our partners taking our clients with them to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies, including the impact of pandemic diseases; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in executive search; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; technological advances may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; affiliation agreements may fail to renew or affiliates may be acquired; marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; volatility of the market price and volume of our common shares; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

As at

February 28

2022 As at

August 31

2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 15,166 29,214 Accounts receivable 25,637 23,218 Income taxes receivable 1,432 - Unbilled revenue 7,160 4,217 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,660 2,332

52,055 58,981 Non-current assets Restricted cash 2,641 2,624 Investments 789 242 Advances 397 506 Property and equipment 1,909 1,970 Right-of-use assets 8,709 9,549 Intangible assets 210 234 Goodwill 8,646 7,960 Deferred income taxes 5,091 5,067 Total assets 80,447 87,133

Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable 3,665 4,640 Compensation payable 35,074 36,852 Income taxes payable - 3,007 Lease liability 1,964 1,868 Loans Payable 177 176

40,880 46,543 Non-current liabilities Compensation payable 1,687 6,278 Lease liability 7,743 8,560

50,310 61,381 Equity attributable to owners of the Company Share capital 12,279 12,157 Contributed surplus 15,050 15,063 Accumulated other comprehensive income 233 204 Retained earnings (deficit) 2,575 (1,672 ) Total equity 30,137 25,752 Total liabilities and equity 80,447 87,133

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian, except per share amounts)









Three months ended

February 28 Six months ended

February 28 2022 20211 2022 20211 Revenues Professional fees 39,808 24,009 78,122 42,062 Direct expense reimbursements 135 73 251 147 39,943 24,082 78,373 42,209 Cost of sales expenses Cost of sales 30,271 18,079 60,703 31,416 Government stimulus grants - (156 ) - (266 ) Reimbursed direct expenses 135 73 251 147 30,406 17,996 60,954 31,297 Gross profit 9,537 6,086 17,419 10,912 Selling, general and administrative 3,820 5,389 9,774 8,563 Acquisition-related expenses 690 644 1,491 869 4,510 6,033 11,265 9,432 Operating profit 5,027 53 6,154 1,480 Finance expenses (income) Interest expense on lease liability 107 120 219 227 Interest expense on loans payable - 9 - 9 Investment income (2 ) (5 ) (7 ) (14 ) Foreign exchange loss (income) 89 71 (34 ) 105 Earnings (loss) before income tax 4,833 (142 ) 5,976 1,153 Income tax expense (recovery) 1,331 (512 ) 1,729 (151 ) Net earnings for the year attributable to owners of the Company 3,502 370 4,247 1,304 Earnings per share Basic and Diluted $ 0.137 $ 0.016 $ 0.166 $ 0.059 Diluted $ 0.135 $ 0.015 $ 0.163 $ 0.058

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)





Three months ended

February 28 Six months ended

February 28



2022 20211 2022 20211 Net earnings for the period 3,502 370 4,247 1,304 Other comprehensive income: Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings (Loss) gain on marketable securities (66 ) 96 (92 ) 133 Cumulative translation adjustment (136 ) (257 ) 121 (332 ) Comprehensive earnings for the year attributable to owners of the Company 3,300 209 4,276 1,105

1Certain comparative figures have been restated to conform with current year presentation.

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)













Accumulated Other Comprehensive

Income (Loss)





Retained

Earnings

(Deficit) Share Capital Contributed

Surplus Cumulative

Translation

Adjustment Gain/(loss) on

Marketable

Securities Total

Equity













Balance - August 31, 2020 (6,191 ) 7,515 15,013 595 (176 ) 16,756 Net earnings for the six month period ended February 28, 2022 1,304 - - - - 1,304 Common share issuance - 4,642 - - - 4,642 Share based payment expense - - 23 - - 23 Gain on marketable securities available for sale - - - - 133 133 Change in cumulative translation adjustment - - - (332 ) - (332 ) Balance - February 28, 2021 (4,887 ) 12,157 15,036 263 (43 ) 22,526 Balance - August 31, 2021 (1,672 ) 12,157 15,063 215 (11 ) 25,752 Net earnings for the six month period ended February 28, 2022 4,247 - - - - 4,247 Employee share option plan share issue - 122 (22 ) - - 100 Share-based payment expense - - 9 - - 9 Loss on marketable securities available for sale - - - - (92 ) (92 ) Change in cumulative translation adjustment - - - 121 - 121 Balance - February 28, 2022 2,575 12,279 15,050 336 (103 ) 30,137

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

Six months ended

February 28 2022 2021





Cash flow provided by (used in)









Operating activities



Net earnings for the year 4,247 1,304 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash Depreciation of property and equipment 176 189 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 1,064 924 Amortization of intangible assets 25 12 Amortization of advances 332 319 Interest expense on lease liabilities 219 227 Interest on loans payable - 9 Share based payment expense 9 23 (Gain) loss on unrealized foreign exchange on subsidiary loans (91 ) 77 Changes in working capital (18,000 ) 1,327 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (12,019 ) 4,411 Investing activities Acquisition of business, net of cash (314 ) (3,238 ) Investment in convertible promissory note (629 ) - Purchase of property and equipment (113 ) (83 ) Payment of advances (255 ) - Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,311 ) (3,321 ) Financing activities Payment of lease liabilities (1,167 ) (1,265 ) Proceeds from share issuance under employee stock option plan 100 - Sublease payments received 29 177 Increase in restricted cash - (2,619 ) Payment of loans payable - (39 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,038 ) (3,746 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 320 (357 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (14,048 ) (3,013 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 29,214 14,481 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 15,166 11,468

