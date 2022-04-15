ViewSonic Corp.: Singapore's Nexus International School Remotely Solves 90% of Interactive Display Technical Issues via ViewSonic's Solution

myViewBoard Manager helps to Improve operational efficiency, reduce manpower and energy consumption

BREA, Calif., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore's Nexus International School has been building a powerful digital learning setup with the school running nearly 100 of ViewSonic Corp.'s ViewBoard interactive displays in 79 classrooms over 12 floors. While creating a more immersive learning environment for students, this presented technical challenges for the administration.

To address issues around system management, operational efficiency, and energy consumption, Nexus deployed ViewSonic's myViewBoard Manager, a system management web dashboard that helps schools' IT departments manage displays in their network. With myViewBoard Manager, administrators can centralize control of their institutions' devices remotely and receive device metrics and insights for further optimization.

Since starting to use myViewBoard Manager, the school's IT department has been able to remotely conduct maintenance and updates across their entire network of interactive displays instead of doing it one unit at a time. By remotely carrying out hardware setting configuration, software installation, and updates, the school can ensure that its fleet of ViewBoards is operating as effectively and efficiently as possible while minimizing disruptions to classes.

Furthermore, 90% of technical issues that arise (usually a result of issues with network connections and input sources) can be troubleshot and resolved remotely. When teachers are experiencing technical issues, the IT department can troubleshoot without needing to send out a technician for onsite inspection, reducing labor costs and lost learning time.

In addition, myViewBoard Manager provides schools with the ability to schedule screen on and off times and a usage report. The scheduling feature helps teachers improve efficiency in the classroom and helps schools become more eco-friendly by reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions rates. The report provides insights into tool usage, system uptime, software versions, and power savings. These insights allow schools to better measure and optimize their resources.

"At Nexus International School (Singapore), we pride ourselves on providing our students the best technology to enhance their learning and enable them to take a progressive, innovative and creative approach towards their education," said Marco Storri, IT Executive. "ViewSonic's interactive displays have played a crucial role in helping us to create a more engaging learning environment for our students. Now, with the help of myViewBoard Manager, learners enjoy more immersive and interactive lessons which keep learning exciting and interesting."

"ViewSonic is proud to be working with institutions like Nexus International School (Singapore) that have such a powerful vision for education," said Frank Chu, Director of the Presentation Group at ViewSonic. "myViewBoard Manager is all about helping schools to better focus their resources on delivering the best possible educational outcomes and spend less time and resources managing and maintaining a complex network of devices. We look forward to continuing our work offering complete education solutions that benefit students, teachers, as well as schools and the education industry."

About Nexus International School (Singapore)

Opened in 2011, Nexus currently has a student body of over 1,000 representing more than 50 different nationalities from ages 3 - 18 years. Innovative learning is at the core of the Nexus culture where learners are constantly encouraged to innovate whether in an entrepreneurial setting, performances or year-end productions. Students are provided with futuristic learning environments that are designed to stimulate, inspire, and impact each child. This approach is also extended to Nexus' teachers, who are encouraged to explore new technologies that will enhance in-classroom learning. For more information visit http://nexus.edu.sg.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com .

