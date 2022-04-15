Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.: Heidrick & Struggles Adds Three Executive Search Consultants in Europe

LONDON, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added an executive search principal and two partners in Europe in February and March 2022.

"Supporting our clients to find high-performing, agile leaders who can navigate today's dynamic economic landscape is more important than ever," said Claire Skinner, Regional Leader, Europe. "Marnix, Patrik and Richard's wealth of experience will help our clients build effective leadership teams."

Marnix Boorsma joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the Amsterdam office, bringing more than 24 years of industrial experience. He has worked extensively in financial and joint venture management and business development. Previously, Boorsma was an energy executive and partner of a major accounting firm.

Patrik Hammar joined Heidrick & Struggles as the partner in charge of the Stockholm office. He specializes in senior executive roles, board recruitment, and other leadership advisory services. Previously, Hammar focused on financial services and other industries at another global leadership advisory firm.

Richard Ker joined Heidrick & Struggles as a partner in the London office, bringing more than 20 years of executive search experience. Ker works with a broad range of investment and asset owner clients and collaborates with international colleagues, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Previously, Ker was with another global executive search firm and a financial services search boutique.

