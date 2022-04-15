Anzeige
Lenta IPJSC Announces State Registration of Additional Issue of Securities

DJ Lenta IPJSC Announces State Registration of Additional Issue of Securities

Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT) Lenta IPJSC Announces State Registration of Additional Issue of Securities 15-Apr-2022 / 11:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press release | St. Petersburg | 15 April 2022

Lenta IPJSC Announces State Registration of Additional Issue of Securities

St. Petersburg, Russia, 15 April 2022: Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LNTA & LENT) (the Company), one of the largest retail chains in Russia, today announces the state registration of an additional issue of its securities.

Information on state registration of an additional issue of securities 

Class, category (type), par value (for 
shares and bonds), series (if applicable) ordinary shares 
of securities 
Registration number of the additional   1-01-16686-A-001D as of 14 April 2022 
issue of securities and registration date 
Registrant                 Bank of Russia 
Placement method              private placement, potential buyers - Severgroup LLC (OGRN: 1023501241950) 
Information on the registration (or lack  no securities prospectus was registered concurrently with the registration 
thereof) of a securities prospectus    of the additional issue of securities 
parallel to the registration of the 
additional issue of securities 
Information on the registration of the 
securities terms and conditions parallel  a securities terms and conditions document was registered concurrently with 
to the registration of the additional   the registration of the additional issue of securities 
issue of securities 
Number of shares being placed       23,590,795 (twenty-three million five hundred ninety thousand seven hundred 
                      and ninety-five) shares 
                      The launch date of the placement is the next business day following the 
                      publication by the Issuer of a notice regarding the exercise of preemptive 
                      rights in respect of the shares in the news wire of Interfax - Corporate 
                      Information Disclosure Centre LLC authorised by the Bank of Russia to 
                      disclose regulatory news concerning public companies at http:// 
Timing of the placement or procedure of  www.e-disclosure.ru. 
its determination 
                      The end date of the placement is the earlier of the following: 
 
                      a) 62nd (sixty-second) day from the placement launch date, 
                      b) date of the placement of the last share, 
                      c) one year from the date of the state registration of the additional issue 
                      of securities. 
Placement price of securities placed    1,087 (one thousand eighty-seven) roubles per share 
through a subscription 
Date for determining (setting) the persons 
that have a preemptive right to buy the  19 January 2022 
additional shares

For further information, please contact: 

Lenta 
                        EM (International Media Inquiries) 
Tatyana Vlasova                 Lenta@em-comms.com 
Head of Investor Relations 
tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com 
Lenta 
Mariya Filippova 
Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs 
maria.filippova@lenta.com About Lenta

Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LNTA, LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and recently launched a new proximity store format under the brand "Mini Lenta." It also provides customers the option to shop online via its click-and-collect and express delivery services. Lenta is Russia's largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of December 31, 2021, operated 254 hypermarkets and 503 supermarkets and convenience stores in 89 cities across Russia with more than 1.75 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of selling space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all of its stores. 2021 Revenues were RUB 484 billion (approximately USD 6.5 billion).

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US52634T2006, US52634T1016 
Category Code: IOE 
TIDM:      LNTA;LENT 
LEI Code:    213800OMCE8QATH73N15 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  156040 
EQS News ID:  1329147 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1329147&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2022 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
