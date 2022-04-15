The Brazilian energy company will award 10-year and 15-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) to projects exceeding 50 MW in size through this new procurement exercise.Brazilian power company Compañía Energética de Minas Gerais S.A. (Cemig) - the fourth largest energy company in the country - announced that it will hold another auction for large-scale wind and solar power projects on June 14. According to the auction announcement, the company will award 10-year and 15-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) to projects exceeding 50 MW in size through this new procurement exercise. No information ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...