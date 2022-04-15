To speed the interconnection of utility-scale solar and storage, "maybe we want somebody running the show that has more of an interest in getting all these resources in the grid," said law professor Shelley Welton in a webinar for "100% clean energy states."From pv magazine USA With utility-scale solar and storage projects stalled in the PJM grid operator's interconnection queue, "What should be done to get the queue moving?" asked a participant in a recent webinar. The best approach could be public control of PJM and other regional grid operators, said law professor Shelley Welton. Public control ...

