2021 was another huge year for the liberalisation and mainstreaming of cannabis in Europe.
Legislation, regulations and market developments continued to evolve for the better. Many countries continued to improve their medical cannabis access schemes, and the publisher estimates that €354 million worth of unlicensed medical cannabis will be sold in Europe in 2022, and this could reach to €2.3 billion in 2026.
CBD products are continuing their path towards recognition as fully-legal consumer packaged goods (CPGs). As of 2022, several novel foods applications for CBD have been validated by the European Commission.
But, the story which is drawing most international attention is the upcoming liberalisation of adult-use cannabis in Europe, with the ruling coalition of Germany promising full legalisation and commercialisation of adult-use cannabis in this legislative term. Legal sales are set to start in Switzerland by the end of 2022 followed shortly by those in the Netherlands.
Key Topics Covered:
Market Sizing
- Unlicensed Medical Cannabis Sales in Europe
- Projected Sales of Adult Use Cannabis in Europe
- CBD Sales in Europe
- Country Focus
Expert Interviews
- Benedikt Sons, Cansativa Group
- Jakob Sons, Cansativa Group
- Timo Bongartz, Fluence EMEA
- Dr Anne Schlag, Project Twenty21
- Bek Muslimov Nikolay Tretiyakov, Leafy Tunnel
- Denise Fatischek, Tilray
CBD
- Fragmented European Markets
- CBD Legislation in Europe
- CBD as a Cosmetic
- CBD as a Medicine
- Ingestible CBD
- CBD Flowers
Trends
- Medical Cannabis Pilot Trials
- Supply Chain
- Product Shortages in Europe
- Countries Allowing Cultivation in Europe
- Patients and Products
- Expert Interviews
Country Focus
- Germany
- Italy
- The Netherlands
- Poland
- United Kingdom
- Switzerland
- Czechoslovakia
Companies Mentioned
- 4C Labs
- Brains Bio
- Canna-X
- Cannabis Europa
- Cannavigia
- Cansativa Group
- Cantourage
- CBDepot.eu
- Fluence
- Linnea
- MGC Pharma
- Perfect Plants
- SOMAI Pharmaceuticals
- Storz Bickel
