Humans.ai strengthens its position in Asia with new listing on top tier crypto exchange Liquid

TOKYO, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Humans.ai is the European deep-tech company that introduced the first framework for ethical AI with blockchain technology, announces a new listing for its $HEART token on top tier Asian crypto exchange Liquid. The listing on the number one crypto exchange in Japan is the next step towards Humans.ai's continued growth in the East Asian market

"We're excited to announce that our native token $HEART is now listed on Liquid , the number one crypto exchange in Japan and one of the top platforms in the world, serving millions of customers around the globe," said Sabin Dima, Humans.ai's co-founder and CEO.

"The listing is the next step towards Humans.ai's continued growth in East Asia, an important market for Humans.ai and for our project's business development, following the company's partnerships regionally and strategic investors," added Sabin Dima.

Ranked one of the most trusted exchanges with top grade AA by CryptoCompare, Liquid is one of the world's largest cryptocurrency-fiat exchange platforms. Supporting fiat in 6 major currencies, this listing will see a higher adoption of the $HEART token by the East Asian crypto investors.

As part of Humans.ai's development plans in Asia, the company also recently joined forces with Asian group Next Chymia Consulting, one of the main investors in the company, and well known investment fund supporting commercial ventures that aim to revolutionize markets in the region using blockchain technology.

About Humans.ai

Humans.ai is the next generation blockchain platform that brings together an ecosystem of stakeholders around the use of AI to create at scale. It combines a library of AI tools into a creative studio suite where users will be able to pick and choose as they bring their ideas to life. As the native token of the Humans.ai ecosystem, the $HEART token empowers anybody to participate in the governance of the platform and facilitates key flows of value within it. All fees charged by the Humans platform will be paid in $HEART.

About Liquid

Founded in 2014, Liquid is one of the world's largest cryptocurrency-fiat exchange platforms serving millions of customers worldwide. It is consistently ranked among the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges globally based on daily traded spot volume with deep BTC/JPY liquidity.