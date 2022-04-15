Regulatory News:

Spartoo (ISIN: FR00140043Y1 ticker: ALSPT) (Paris:ALSPT), one of the leading online retailers for fashion items in Europe, today announced the availability to the public and the filing with the "Autorité des marchés financiers" (AMF) of its annual financial report as of December 31, 2021, as well as its financial calendar for 2022.

The Company's annual financial report includes, in particular:

The management report;

The report on corporate governance;

The consolidated financial statements;

The Company's annual financial statements;

The statutory auditors' reports;

The annual financial report can be consulted on the Company's website at spartoo-finance.com, in the Documentation/Financial Reports section.

Indicative financial calendar1

Events Dates GMV2

and 2022 Half-year Results Monday October 3, 2022 GMV

and 2022 Full-year Results Monday March 20, 2023

About Spartoo

With 10,000 brands and more than 1.2 million items, Spartoo offers one of the widest selections of fashion items (footwear, ready-to-wear, bags) in more than 30 countries in Europe, thanks to its team of more than 400 employees of nearly 30 different nationalities. In 2021, the Group generated a GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) of €214 million, 41% of which was generated internationally. With an integrated logistics platform and after-sales service, Spartoo stands out for its customer-centric approach, as evidenced by a very high customer satisfaction rate. The strategy is based on the strong synergies between the online sales model and the advantages of physical stores, which support loyalty and brand awareness. Capitalizing on its e-commerce know-how, Spartoo has also developed a complete range of services for professionals.

Visit the Group's websites:

www.spartoo.com

www.spartoo-finance.com

1 Press releases will be disseminated after market close. Information subject to change.

2 Gross Merchandise Value (GMV): total sales of products (including VAT) and services, net of returns.

