Regulatory News:
Spartoo (ISIN: FR00140043Y1 ticker: ALSPT) (Paris:ALSPT), one of the leading online retailers for fashion items in Europe, today announced the availability to the public and the filing with the "Autorité des marchés financiers" (AMF) of its annual financial report as of December 31, 2021, as well as its financial calendar for 2022.
The Company's annual financial report includes, in particular:
- The management report;
- The report on corporate governance;
- The consolidated financial statements;
- The Company's annual financial statements;
- The statutory auditors' reports;
The annual financial report can be consulted on the Company's website at spartoo-finance.com, in the Documentation/Financial Reports section.
Indicative financial calendar1
Events
Dates
GMV2
Monday October 3, 2022
GMV
Monday March 20, 2023
About Spartoo
With 10,000 brands and more than 1.2 million items, Spartoo offers one of the widest selections of fashion items (footwear, ready-to-wear, bags) in more than 30 countries in Europe, thanks to its team of more than 400 employees of nearly 30 different nationalities. In 2021, the Group generated a GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) of €214 million, 41% of which was generated internationally. With an integrated logistics platform and after-sales service, Spartoo stands out for its customer-centric approach, as evidenced by a very high customer satisfaction rate. The strategy is based on the strong synergies between the online sales model and the advantages of physical stores, which support loyalty and brand awareness. Capitalizing on its e-commerce know-how, Spartoo has also developed a complete range of services for professionals.
Visit the Group's websites:
www.spartoo.com
www.spartoo-finance.com
1 Press releases will be disseminated after market close. Information subject to change.
2 Gross Merchandise Value (GMV): total sales of products (including VAT) and services, net of returns.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220415005152/en/
Contacts:
Spartoo
+33 4 58 00 16 84
investors@spartoo.com
NewCap
Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Nicolas Fossiez
Investor Relations
newcap@spartoo.com
+33 1 44 71 94 94
NewCap
Nicolas Mérigeau
Ambre Delval
Media Relations
newcap@spartoo.com
+331 44 71 98 52