Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2022) - Maru.Derm has recently released it's 2022 launch. The brand which launched on Gratis and Trendyol, one of the most well-known platforms in Turkey, has attracted great attention. The brand, who signed an important distributorship agreement in the United States in April, will soon have products take their place in the American market.

After the "Save Ralph" video which was popular in 2021, the dimensions of animal testing were seen. Following the video which caused public reactions, cosmetic brands were examined closely by customers, and cruelty-free brands became a preference.

This was exactly the starting point of the Maru.Derm brand. Thanks to the products produced with completely natural ingredients, it has taken its place in the market as a vegan and cruelty-free brand.

"Maru.Derm's philosophy is based on producing products that are natural, safe, and offer long-term benefits. They are produced from plants grown without the involvement of dangerous chemicals, herbicides, or pesticides. This means they don't contain any hard chemicals, parabens, phthalates, mineral oils, PABA, petrolatum, paraffin, or any animal ingredients. This is what makes our product range incredibly effective, safe, and powerful." - MaruDerm Founder, Altug Aynur





Despite the fact that the brand has just recently emerged, it has started to grow in a short time thanks to this philosophy. Founder of the brand, Altug Aynur who believes that beauty should always come from the natural, stated: "In recent years, people have desired to reach beauty through natural ways. At Maru.Derm, we wanted to meet these expectations."





