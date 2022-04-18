Alexandria, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2022) - Blintn says it has expanded its offerings with more features to its online B2B marketplace for media rights. The new features make it easier for content buyers and sellers to connect and trade content on the groundbreaking, commission-free platform.

The platform offers a searchable database of content, as well as a curation and deal-making service, allowing content buyers to find the best content for their audiences.

"We are the first and only commission-free platform that deals with media rights trading. Our mission is to make it easy for content buyers and sellers to connect and trade content," said Blintn CEO Peter Choe.

"With our platform, content buyers can easily find the best content for their audiences by search, curation, and simplified deal-making service. For sellers, we help them maximize the potential of their content through our multi-offer management function, which allows them to see all the offers from different buyers at once without having to handle them individually," he added.

Choe says it is committed to providing a fair and transparent marketplace for all content businesses.

"We want to create a level playing field for all content businesses, big or small. We believe that great content should be seen and enjoyed by as many people as possible," said Choe.

Choe says its platform provides access to a massive pool of content from around the globe, with its focus on Korea and the rest of Asia and Hollywood. He adds that Blintn is revolutionizing the way content is bought and sold, giving content businesses opportunities to unlock the maximal potential of their content and provide a better workflow experience for content buyers.

"Due to the pandemic, the viewers' media consumption pattern has drastically changed, and the media industry has been feeling its limitation with the traditional way of distributing content. I believe the media industry has so much more potential to grow, and Blintn can help the industry to realize that," he said.

"We are excited to offer our platform to the global content community and help businesses expand their reach and grow their business," he added.

About Blintn:

Blintn is an online, B2B media rights marketplace providing opportunities for content buyers and sellers to connect and trade content. Based in Seoul, South Korea, the AI-driven platform offers a searchable database of content, curation, and deal-making service, making it easy for content buyers to find the best content for their audiences. Blintn is committed to providing a fair and transparent marketplace. For more information, please visit blintn.com.

Media Contact:

Leah Hong [Director]

leah@contentsholdings.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120685