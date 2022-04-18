Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Die Cannabis Legalisierung ist auf dem Vormarsch-Jetzt rechtzeitig positionieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.04.2022 | 10:04
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hyundai Mobis reduces drowsiness by 30% with the world's first brainwave technology

  • M.Brain, the world's first brainwave technology developed last year, proven to be effective in a pilot application.
  • Cuts down drowsiness after meals by 30% and on highways by 20% max. Also, reduces time taken to recover attention by three times.
  • Hyundai Mobis secures competitiveness with in-vehicle healthcare in advance by obtaining massive amounts of evidential data and will expand into personalized technology by integrating deep learning with biosignals.

SEOUL, South Korea, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It was found that you can curtail dangerous situations like drowsy driving by up to 1/3 when applying driver monitoring technology based on brain waves. As more biosignal technologies are introduced to prevent car accidents, these technologies are expected to contribute to reducing the number of serious accidents involving buses or other commercial vehicles.